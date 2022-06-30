Sign out
Ripped denim shorts are timeless, comfy and absolute favourite

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jun 30, 2022 16:01 IST

Summary:

Ripped denim shorts are one of the easiest picks if you want to glam up and beat the summer blues. Easy to wear and a wardrobe staple, read on to see our picks.

Denim ripped shorts look uber cool.

The coolness quotient of a denim pair of shorts is simply unparalleled. In this sultry weather where most of us are looking for cool clothing options in hope of making things a tad easy, a chic pair of shorts definitely tops the list. And if the pair of shorts is ripped then it is even better, because a ripped garment tends to look more charming and endearing. Besides, with these shorts you always have the option to either keep the look laidback and minimalistic, vibrant and sassy. For the former styling look, you can opt for a nice t-shirt and sneakers and for the latter you can go for a dazzling bodysuit. An everyday staple, it would be safe to say that our wardrobes are incomplete sans pairs of ripped denim shorts.

If you're looking for some options in this category which come in flattering fits, then we have a list ready down below to impress you. Take a look and we know you would want to thank us later.

Floerns Denim Shorts

Available in regular fit, this pair of ripped denim shorts is what you need to beat the soaring temperatures. It has a high waistline and is available in myriad colour options. Trendy and uber chic, it will be a welcome addition to your closet. The fabric is of good quality but is non stretchy. It can be your perfect everyday wear to amp up your style and swag quotient.

Floerns Women's Ripped Raw Hem High Waisted Distressed Denim Shorts, Dark Grey, X-Small
70% off
5,597 18,697
Buy now

Miss Chase Denim Shorts

This pair of denim shorts is available in a striking blue colour. It has a mid rise waistline and comes with many pockets. The fabric has a relaxed fit and is skin-friendly. You can wear this apparel for a long time and feel absolutely at ease and comfortable. It has a button closure and you must introduce this to your closet to glam up.

Broderick Ripped Denim Shorts

Having a black-coloured denim shorts in one's wardrobe is an absolute must. And this makes for a nice option. It has a slim fit and is made from 80% cotton fabric and 30% elastane fabric. A comfy garment, its fabric is soft to touch, stretchy and lightweight too. A stylish apparel, these shorts will elevate your everyday style definitely.

Broderick Ripped Women Black Denim Shorts
44% off
759 1,349
Buy now

Celebry Denim Shorts

We just love the look of this light blue denim shorts, don't we? It comes in a slim fit and is made to provide one with all day long comfort. Its super stretchy denim fabric is skin-friendly and lightweight. You can also carry some of your essentials in the five pockets of this garment. It has a mid rise waistline and you are sure to look chic and lovely in it.

CELEBRY Women's Light BlueRugged Designed Denim Shorts, Slim Fit,Stylish and Stretchable Trendy Casual Wear Shorts for Girls(XL)
35% off
650 999
Buy now

Quecy Denim Jean Shorts

To achieve the uber sassy and smart look, this pair of shorts which is available in two colours - mocha brown and light blue - will make for an excellent pick. It is made from 85% soft fabric and 15% polyester fabric. It has a high waistline and comes with pockets too. Whether you want to go shopping or on a holiday, this one makes for the perfect choice.

QUECY® Women's Casual High Waist Raw Hem Ripped Denim Jean Shorts with Pocket Mocha Brown
70% off
2,797 9,297
Buy now

Price of ripped denim shorts for women at a glance:

Ripped denim shortsPrice
Floerns Denim Shorts 3,997.00 -  6,697.00
Miss Chase Denim Shorts 674.00 -  900.00
Broderick Ripped Denim Shorts 759.00
Celebry Denim Shorts 650.00
QUECY® Ripped Denim Jean Shorts 2,797.00 -  3,197.00

