Ripped denim shorts are timeless, comfy and absolute favourite

The coolness quotient of a denim pair of shorts is simply unparalleled. In this sultry weather where most of us are looking for cool clothing options in hope of making things a tad easy, a chic pair of shorts definitely tops the list. And if the pair of shorts is ripped then it is even better, because a ripped garment tends to look more charming and endearing. Besides, with these shorts you always have the option to either keep the look laidback and minimalistic, vibrant and sassy. For the former styling look, you can opt for a nice t-shirt and sneakers and for the latter you can go for a dazzling bodysuit. An everyday staple, it would be safe to say that our wardrobes are incomplete sans pairs of ripped denim shorts.

If you're looking for some options in this category which come in flattering fits, then we have a list ready down below to impress you. Take a look and we know you would want to thank us later.

Floerns Denim Shorts

Available in regular fit, this pair of ripped denim shorts is what you need to beat the soaring temperatures. It has a high waistline and is available in myriad colour options. Trendy and uber chic, it will be a welcome addition to your closet. The fabric is of good quality but is non stretchy. It can be your perfect everyday wear to amp up your style and swag quotient.