Rock the mirror work blouse look like Samantha Prabhu does in Pushpa song

In recent years, western wear has steadily made headway into the wardrobe of Indian women. Gone is the era of our mothers and grandmothers when saree and salwar kameez was the staple wear. Even if girls wore frocks and maxis, post marriage it was almost certain that they would switch to Indian wear.

With more and more women stepping out of home for work or otherwise, western wear has gained currency, whereas ethnic wear is fast getting relegated to the second spot. Sarees are now reserved for festive occasions or weddings and anniversaries. Purists may frown at the prospect, but that trend is unlikely to change. What has changed, however, is our attitude towards traditional wear. Designer and expensive sarees have gained popularity. What's more is that so have designer saree blouses.

In pre-Covid times, getting a fancy blouse was hardly an issue, as all one had to do was visit one's favourite tailor shop. That may be a challenge today; thankfully there are enough options available online. The great thing about a designer blouse is that if you choose it with care and some thought, it can be turned into a versatile wear and can be matched with your lehenga as well.

In case we have convinced to give it a shot, then we'd say take some inspiration from actor Samantha Prabhu's glitzy look in the O Antava song from Telugu film Pushpa which is a huge hit online and shop for them on Amazon. Here are some leads. Some are free size while for others, 38 is a preferred size for Indian build, it appears. Take a look.

1) Pujia Mills Women's Embroidery Work Real Mirror Sleeveless Readymade Blouse

This readymade blouse is available in seven different colours including black, green, maroon, navy blue, pink and red. The one in rama colour is currently unavailable. The blouse has a regular fit, with a V neck style and is made from silk fabric. The highlight of this blouse is the work done on it - heavy thread zari with sequined embroidery work and real mirror hand work. While it is only available in the size 38, it has provision to alter it up to 1.5 inches more. This can only be dry cleaned.

2) Bieth Women's Phantom Silk Mirror Work with Coding Design Stitched Blouse

This blouse is available in eight different colours including pink, black, dark blue, gold, green, maroon, red and white. This Phantom silk mirror work blouse comes with rich mirror work on its body. It is a regular fit blouse and is available in standard 38 size but can be altered up to the size of 42. The blouse has back open pattern with hook. This can only be dry cleaned.





3) SURYAVANSHI Women's Embroidery Work Real Mirror Sleeveless Readymade Blouse(Free Size)

This blouse is available in 10 different colours including white, black, blue, golden, green, navy blue, pink, rama, red and yellow. This regular fit blouse is fully stitched and is ready to wear with rich mirror work. It comes in a size range of 30" to 44" but it has to be altered to fit the exact size. This blouse can be hand washed.





4) RAGHUVEER Creation Female Fit & Flare Regular Phantom Silk Embroidery Work Real Mirror V Neck Sleeveless Readymade Blouse

This blouse is available in eight different colours - silver, black, blue, golden, green, red, royal blue and yellow. This western fit has a V neck style. This Phantom Silk comes with heavy thread Zari work with sequins and embroidery. It boasts of real mirror hand work.

