Round off your ethnic look in style with maang tikkas

Maang tikkas are that one fashion accessory that can help you complete any traditional look in style. Typically worn on the forehead of the woman or girl, this accessory can be teamed with any ethnic attire to look glamorous and pretty. Among the many maang tikkas available online, the ones made of Kundan look super amazing and attractive. Even if your attire is plain, trust a maang tikka to spruce up your overall look effortlessly. Women too love this piece of jewellery. From wearing it to weddings, festivals to traditional gatherings, they just need an excuse to wear a maang tikka.

Actor Alia Bhatt who got married on Thursday, has reignited our love for maang tikkas. She wore a Kundan maang tikka which complemented really well with her saree. If you are keen on buying similar such piece of jewellery, then we suggest you scroll down to take a look at our selections. You will surely love them.



Accessher Jadau/Paachi Kundan Paasa Jewellery

This beautiful maang tikka has been handcrafted by the experts of Jaipur. It has been made using premium quality kundan and pearls. Plus, it has hi-gold plating that gives it an authentic look. It is perfect to wear on festive occasions to amp up one’s overall look. Also, it is a durable piece of jewellery that will last you for many years to come.

B08QW3ZLP2

Mehrunnisa Traditional Rubies & Kundan Maang Tikka for Women (JWL1745)

This Kundan maang tikka is 5.9 inches long. It is available in red colour and has ethnic gold tone? present in it. Made from Kundan and simulated rubies. This piece of jewellery looks dainty and very elegant. It has a unique style and weighs about 37 grams.



B071KZ3MY2

Sarita JEWELLERS Traditional Gold Plated Elegant Kundan Pearls Beads Studded Designer Bridal Borla Maang Tikka for Girls and Women

This maang tikka for women and girls has a stylish and trendy appeal to it. It is lightweight and has a graceful look to it. It has pearl beads studded in it and is gold plated. Besides, it is easy to upkeep this fine piece of jewellery. All you need is a dry cloth to wipe off the dust which may accumulate on it over a piece of time. It also makes for a great gifting option.



B09S3SST1Q

Anuradha Art Kundan Maang Tikka Set For Women & Girls | Chandbali Styled Mang Tikka For Wedding | Fancy Hair Accessories

This 100% genuine Kundan maang tikka is available in a Chandbali style. Made of premium quality material, it is skin-friendly and durable. The material used in its making is in golden finish and it looks simply ethereal.



B09VH3CT9Z

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON