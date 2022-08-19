Running shoes for men: Get ones that boost your performance

Summary:
Running shoes are a must in every man’s footwear collection. In fact, the more the pairs are, the better it is. Since it is an activity that one carries on with for the whole year, it is always advisable and fun to go for pairs that provide optimum comfort, are lightweight and durable, have a stylish appeal and so on. And to be honest, for a whole lot of us, a good-looking pair of shoes acts as a motivation of sorts, to get up everyday and hit the goal. With that being said, there’s no denying that finding a perfect pair of shoes is no mean task. The fit, the comfort factor, the shock resistance ability and so on – all form important factors and it is often hard to find shoes that tick mark all the boxes.
Well, this is the reason why we are here. We did the homework for you and have rounded up a bunch of our favourites from the likes of Adidas and Reebok, among others, in our list below. So, scroll down to take a look.
Amazon Brand - Symactive Men's Running Shoe
This pair of running shoes looks sporty and uber smart. Its sole is made of ethylene vinyl acetate and it comes with a memory foam insole to provide more cushioning. Available in a slew of colours, this one definitely ranks high on comfort and provides better flexibility and bounce during every movement. It comes with lace-up closure and has a medium shoe width.
Reebok Men's Running Shoe
This pair of running shoes for men comes with a sole made of ethylene vinyl acetate . It has a lace-up closure and medium shoe width. The outer material is made of mesh and it comes with medium cushioning. Available in grey colour, it will look good on men from all age-groups. Besides, running in these shoes will prove to be a great experience, as this pair ranks high on comfort and is lightweight too.
Adidas Men's Leather Running Shoe
A good pair of running shoes is a must anyday. This one from Adidas is available in a cool colourblock. Made of leather, the quality of this pair of shoes is top notch. Comfortable to walk and run it and super lightweight, this one is a pair that men will cherish, literally. The shoe width is medium and it comes with a lace-up closure.
Campus Men's First Running Shoes
This pair of running shoes has a sole made of thermoplastic elastomers. It is available in a slew of interesting colours and is a lightweight pair too. The upper material is mesh that is breathable and allows air to pass through it. Comfortable and durable, this one too has lace-up closure and medium shoe width. It is definitely a must buy.
Nivia Men Yorks Running Shoe
This pair of shoes has a rubber outsole that provides ground traction and stability to the wearer. It comes with ‘airculate’ technology that allows air to pass through the mesh material. It facilitates sweat absorption too. The duo foam midsole is also durable and shock absorbing. It comes in two colours - grey and blue.
|Running shoes for men
|Price
|Amazon Brand - Symactive Men's Running Shoe
|₹679.00 - ₹729.00
|Reebok Men's Velocity Runner Lp Running Shoe
|₹1,400.00
|Adidas Men's Adidash M Leather Running Shoe
|₹2,400.00
|Campus Men's First Running Shoes
|₹1,349.00 - ₹2,299.00
|Nivia Men Yorks Running Shoe
|₹1,047.00 - ₹1,665.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.