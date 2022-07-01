Sandals for girls: Add them to her collection, watch your girl jump in joy

Sandals make for a cool fashion accessory.

Buy beautiful pair of sandals for girls and see the delight on their faces. It will satisfy you no end too. A cool and chic fashion accessory, sandals are a footwear staple that girls wear all year round. Available in myriad styles, designs, colour options, no matter how many pairs a girl owns, it will simply never be enough. When buying sandals, one non-negotiable factor that must be taken into consideration at all times is the comfort factor of the pair. It is important so that girls can wear the sandals for long durations without feeling bothered. There's no denying that there are plenty cute options in sandals for girls category.



To help you make the selection, we have shortlisted some of them in our list below that look darn attractive and stylish. They are easy to wear, come with comfortable sole and pretty designs. Scroll down to take a look at options.



Lfht Girls Sandals

Striking and attractive, this pair of sandals is a really fancy number that will be treasured by little girls. It comes with buckle closure and has a comfortable heel height. The stunning sequin work, the dangling stars and the glitter work is what makes this pair a must have. Its sole is made of rubber and its upper material is made of high-quality synthetic leather.

Tiny Bugs Applique Sandals

This pair of sandals for little girls is all things heart. It has a simple design and features a bow on it. The sole is made of thermoplastic rubber and the shoe width is medium. Thanks to its high comfort factor, girls can easily wear this one for long durations without feeling any strain. The upper material is synthetic and this pair is best for casual and daily wear.

Crocs Sandal

This pair of sandals for crocs come looks uber fashionable and rank high on comfort as well. It comes with a slip-on closure and best suited to wear on casual outings. Girls will simply love the simplistic design, the gorgeous silver colour and its overall appearance. It is made of fine quality polyurethane leather. The best part is this pair will surprisingly go well with all attire and looks.

Hopscotch Flower Cutout Sandals



Dainty and lovely, this pair of sandals will easily become every girls' favourite. It has a sole made of rubber and comes with a buckle closure. The gorgeous flower design all over it in gold colour stands out and makes it look so attractive. Besides, it is super comfy as well. Girls can wear it when going out for shopping, birthday parties, casual hangouts, family gatherings, on holidays and so on.

KazarMax Flat Sandal



This pair of flat sandals for girls come with a thermoplastic rubber sole. It will make for a refreshing addition to footwear collection. A lightweight pair, it is made of high-quality vegan leather. What makes it super comfortable to wear is the presence of padded insole. Besides, the rubber outsole is slip-resistant and it also comes with a soft, anti-sweat lining.

Price of sandals for girls at a glance:

Sandals for girls Price Tiny Bugs Applique Sandals ₹ 999.00 KazarMax KidsFlat Sandal ₹ 1,999.00 LFHT Sandals ₹ 6,778.00 Crocs Sandal ₹ 2,795.00 Hopscotch Flower Cutout Sandals ₹ 609.00 - ₹ 1,199.00