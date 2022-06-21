Story Saved
New Delhi 28oCC
Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
New Delhi 28oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe
  • Home / Shop Now
  • fashion
  • Sandals for girls under 300 are delicate in design and functional in use

Sandals for girls under 300 are delicate in design and functional in use

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Jun 21, 2022 12:49 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Sandals for girls come in many different designs. Some are purely functional in character, while others are fancy. 

product info
Sandals are an easy-breezy footwear option that are also fashionable.  

Nothing gladdens a young mother than to dress up her daughter in different ways. She will try and get some fancy wear especially for festivals. Ghagra cholis, Cinderella dresses, skirts and frocks in different cuts are likely to be high on the priority list. However, none of these, will have an impact if the footwear isn't in sync. There are just so many options here too that you may feel spoilt for choice. Think sandals, heels, floaters to name a few. What's more is that they come in attractive designs and colours; so one can easily mix and match.

If your daughter happens to be a pretty teen kid or on the cusp of puberty, you can't make a choice for her. She is her own boss and her desire for clothes and shoes is likely to be unending, enough to give you endless anxiety. In both the cases, the best place to pick up stuff would be online platforms. Not only does one get a huge variety, often products come rather cheap.

So, if you are in the mood to pick up a sandal for your daughter, we suggest you check out Amazon. We have put together that we feel you will definitely take a liking to. So, dive right in.

SKOLL Women's and Girls Valvet Stylish Flat Sandal

This charming pair of sandals is what your daughter needs to wear on a beach party or to her best friend's evening party. If she happens to be a teenager, here's a pretty option for her all-girls movie date. This pair of stylish flat sandals is available in four colours - yellow, black, grey and tan. It comes with thermoplastic elastomers sole, has a backstrap closure with a medium shoe width. 

cellpic
SKOLL Yellow Women's and Girls Valvet Stylish Flat Sandal 40
70% off
299 999
Buy now

Walkaroo Girl's Outdoor Sandals

This regular wear pair of sandals is what your daughter needs as her everyday wear. Its no-fuss design makes it an rough-and-tough option. She can wear it on multiple occasions - on her evening out with friends in the park, to the market with her parents, on a visit to a family friend or her own friends for a playdate, etc. It is available in two colours - maroon and blue. It has a faux leather sole with a backstrap closure. Its shoe width is medium while its heel type is flat. It has a round toe. Its outer material is synthetic leather.

cellpic
Walkaroo Girl's Maroon Outdoor Sandals - 4 UK (13927)
219
Buy now

Stret Fashion Woman And Girl Casual Heel Sandals

Here's a pair of sandals that your daughter is likely to fall in love with instantly. You may worry about its maintenance, but you too are likely to like them. This all-white pair of sandals with a pretty floral prints bow on top is a perfect party wear. It comes with a leather sole and a buckle closure. It has a medium shoe width. Non-slip polyurethane, used as the sole, provides suppleness and long-lasting comfort. With its comfortable sole and upper material, it is an ideal all-day wear and is shock-proof. A casual wear, it can be a perfect wedding wear as well.

cellpic
stret fashion woman and girl casual heel sandal
70% off
299 999
Buy now

Paragon Girl's Fashion Sandal

This cute pair of sandals is again an everyday footwear option for your little girl. It looks adorable and is comfortable too. It comes with PU as its sole material, its outer material is resin. It has ‘hook and loop’ closure with an open toe design. This is a perfect casual wear option for young girls. This no-frills footwear comes in white and red combination with floral patterns all over - enough to make you fall in love in a jiffy.

cellpic
PARAGON P-Toes PU0271K Kids Sandals Orange (UK Size: 10)
249
Buy now

Al-Sutra Women & Girls Fashion Sandal Girls

This slip-on pair of sandals is what teenaged daughters will love. With delicate zari and mirror work on the top, this sky blue-coloured slip-on sandal is perfect for all kinds of festive occasions such as weddings, family functions, Diwali, birthday parties etc. With a rubber sole and a slip-on closure, it is a comfortable to wear for long durations as well. It has a medium shoe width and has a very classy look to it. It is also skin friendly.

cellpic
Al-Sutra Women & Girls Fashion Sandal Girls Sleeper Flats Traditional Footwear Party Casual Wedding Juties Fancy Sandal Shoes New Bellies (Numeric_4) Sky Blue
77% off
180 799
Buy now

Price of sandals of girls at a glance:

 

ProductPrice
 SKOLL Women's and Girls Valvet Stylish Flat Sandal  299.00
 Walkaroo Girl's Outdoor Sandals  219.00
 Stret Fashion Woman And Girl Casual Heel Sandals  299.00
 Paragon Girl's Fashion Sandal  249.00
 Al-Sutra Women & Girls Fashion Sandal Girls  180.00 - 210.00

 

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

RELATED STORIES
Best oil for shiny hair to make your strands look luxuriant and supple
Multivitamin supplements for men help boost immunity and give a burst of energy
Slippers under 500 rank high on comfort and style
Best running shoes under 1000: Ensure the sole is sturdy, doesn't slip or skid 
Best oils for dandruff promote scalp health and hair growth
fashion FOR LESS