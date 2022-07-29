Sandals for men are a big hit thanks to their comfort and coolness quotients

The uber cool, comfortable, easy-breezy and humble pair of sandals for men will forever top the charts when we talk about comfort and style factors. They have a sophisticated appeal and can go well with many attire options, including both Indian and modern wear. You will always find sandals in the collection of men's shoes, because they simply can’t do without one. If effortless style is your thing, then sandals can definitely do justice to it. The leather straps of the sandals, the durable sole and the overall appearance are the things that make them a complete winner. One must always have different sandals in many colours and styles in rotation to rock one’s everyday look.

We navigated through a sea of options and have rounded up a bunch of them in our list below. These fashion accessories are from the likes of Hush Puppies and Bata. To check our picks, scroll down.





VIV Fisherman Sandals

This pair of fisherman sandals comes with a sole made from thermoplastic elastomers. It comes with a hook-and-loop closure and has a medium shoe width. Its upper material is made from synthetic leather. A fashionable and comfortable pair, this one comes in a slew of colours including black, brown and tan. It is definitely a must have.