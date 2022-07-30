Sandals for men are a big hit thanks to their comfort and coolness quotients

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
The uber cool, comfortable, easy-breezy and humble pair of sandals for men will forever top the charts when we talk about comfort and style factors. They have a sophisticated appeal and can go well with many attire options, including both Indian and modern wear. You will always find sandals in the collection of men's shoes, because they simply can’t do without one. If effortless style is your thing, then sandals can definitely do justice to it. The leather straps of the sandals, the durable sole and the overall appearance are the things that make them a complete winner. One must always have different sandals in many colours and styles in rotation to rock one’s everyday look.
We navigated through a sea of options and have rounded up a bunch of them in our list below. These fashion accessories are from the likes of Hush Puppies and Bata. To check our picks, scroll down.
VIV Fisherman Sandals
This pair of fisherman sandals comes with a sole made from thermoplastic elastomers. It comes with a hook-and-loop closure and has a medium shoe width. Its upper material is made from synthetic leather. A fashionable and comfortable pair, this one comes in a slew of colours including black, brown and tan. It is definitely a must have.
Hush Puppies New Track Fisherman Sandals
You will find this pair of sandals from Hush Puppies to be extremely comfortable. It is made of leather sole and comes with buckle closure. The shoe width is medium and the toe style is open. Available in brown and black colours, you can wear these as your everyday wear to round off the look in style. It will definitely elevate your style.
Adidas Adirengo Light Sandals
Easy-breezy and lightweight, this pair of sandals from Adidas comes with a hook-and-loop closure. It has a medium shoe width and is available in a few colours. It ranks high on comfort and there’s a likelihood these sandals will become your go-to, everyday footwear option in no time. Introduce this pair to your collection, as this will not disappoint.
Martin Scott Men's Fisherman's Style Sandals
This pair of slip-on sandals for men is stylish and easy to wear. It features a simple design and looks attractive. Its sole is made from polyvinyl chloride and its upper material is made of synthetic leather. A lightweight pair that ranks high on comfort, men will love to wear it day-in and day-out. It will go particularly well with traditional wear like kurta and pajama.
Bata Brown Synthetic Hook & Loop Sandals
This pair of hook and loop sandals from Bata comes with the promise of durability and comfort. Its sole is made of thermoplastic rubber and its shoe width is medium. Both the outer and inner material is made of synthetic leather. A fashionable and stylish pair, this one will make for a worthy investment.
