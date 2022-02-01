Sara Ali Khan looks chic in ‘Pilate Girl’ tank top. Check our top picks

Being consistent with one's workout is no mean task and, therefore, it is okay if you wear the badge on your sleeves, literally. Well, there are a number of T-shirts and tank tops available on Amazon which catchy slogans like ‘Pilates Girl’ and ‘Ok, but first pilates’ written on them. They look super cool and trendy. Actor Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted heading to a gym in a black tank top with ‘Pilates Girl’ written on it. Needless to say, she aced the look and even served many of us with the dose of much-needed inspiration to workout and sweat it out.It is safe to say that T-shirts with such slogans tends to motivate us, besides being a stylish wear. So, if you don't have a tee with a cool slogan yet, get one today. To help you with choices, we have rounded up a few of our best picks from Amazon. The fabric of the T-shirts and tank tops is super soft and breathable. They are a comfort wear and look really stylish. Want one? Scroll down and take your pick from our list. 1. Pooplu Womens OK, But First Pilates Cotton Printed Round Neck Half Sleeves Black & White Tshirt

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This T-shirt for women is made from 100% cotton fabric is comfortable to wear. It comes in a regular fit, has a round neck and a catchy slogan saying ‘Ok, but first Pilates' written on it, which makes it look cool and trendy. It is also available in white colour. Besides, it can be hand washed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. OPLU Graphic Printed Women Tshirt

This T-shirt is available in black colour with a catchy slogan on it. It has a regular fit and is made of 100% breathable cotton fabric. It has a round neck and looks super cool. It would be best-suitable to hand wash this apparel.3. Lattes and Pilates Printed Crop Tops Tshirts

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This crop top is available in black colour and offers an amazing fit. It is made from 100% cotton and makes for an excellent comfort wear. You can wear it when going out for casual hangouts and during workout sessions. It has a round neck and half sleeves. Besides, it is recommended to hand wash this T-shirt.4. Lattes and Pilates Printed Tank Tops

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This trendy tank top with a slogan related to Pilates written on it is a great pick when going out for workout session or attending any online workout class. It looks cool and chic and has a regular fit. It is comfortable to wear and is made of 100% cotton. The fabric is soft and breathable. Besides, it is best to hand wash this apparel.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON