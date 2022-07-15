Sarees for girls: A wonderful addition that will delight munchkins 

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Every little girl sees her mum or aunt dressing up in a saree intently, secretly wishing to don it herself someday. You can turn their wistful longing for this gorgeous apparel by introducing some to their wardrobe. Yes, there are sarees available for little girls that will delight them to no end. From featuring lovely embroidery work, sequin work, stylish blouse design to ruffle borders and tiered sarees, there's so many options that one can explore. The girls can wear them on festive occasions and various school plays etc. Besides, the accessories are always there to amp up one's look.
If you're planning to surprise your little girl by gifting her a saree, then we have some options ready for you. They all are different from one another in terms of design and style. You will also get find some amazing colour options in this one. Scroll through our list of options to take a look.
Jaipuri Fashion Saree
This saree for girls comes with an unstitched blouse piece in golden colour. The saree's colour is pink and it comes with a pretty border. Made of net fabric, girls will look like dolls in this one. They can sashay in and out in this gorgeous attire looking all lovely and dazzling. They can wear this saree to school functions, plays, festive occasion etc to have absolute fun.
Westro Culture Saree
This saree comes in regular fit and boasts of a modern and elegant design. Available in three pretty colour variants - this one stitched saree has a ruffle border and is made from super coated lycra fabric. Its weave type is plain and it is available for girls between the age group of 6 and 11. Drape this saree on your girl child and see her beam with joy in this number.
Feliz The Designer Studio Saree
Chic and classy, this saree featuring the evergreen polka dot print will make for one super amazing addition to the wardrobe of girls. It is available in regular fit and is made from silk fabric. Available in monochrome colours, this one has been stitched to perfection. A style tip when accessorising the look in this saree would be to go for a matching hair band featuring polka dots.
Aglare Organza Saree
This tiered saree will delight girls like anything. Made from organza fabric, this one features a gold-coloured border. It comes with fully stitched and sleeveless blouse. It looks classy, stylish and is also supremely comfortable to wear, thanks to its lightweight fabric. It is suitable for all party occasions and can be either hand washed or dry cleaned. Girls will surely be able to make a stellar style statement in this one.
Shree Fashion Lycra Saree
Graceful and elegant, girls dressed in this saree are sure to fetch compliments on the move. It has a relaxed fit and comes with a contrasting blouse piece. Available in many lovely colours, this one has ruffles at the border. The sleeveless blouse that comes along with it features sequin work and looks attractive. She can round off the look with stunning accessories to steal the show.
|Saree for girls
|Price
Jaipuri Fashion Saree
|₹799.00
|Westro Culture Saree
|₹5,999.00
|Feliz The Designer Studio Saree
|₹899.00 - ₹1,199.00
Aglare Organza Saree
|₹1,400.00
|Shree Fashion FAB Lycra Saree
|₹1,499.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.