Sarees for women are all about grace and elegance 

Sarees are an eternal favourite of Indian women. The grace and elegance of this piece of garment is unmatched. What was a natural and daily wear attire for lakhs of women across the length and breadth of India, is increasingly becoming a festive wear garment (at least in urban India). Having said so, a saree is just a beautiful apparel to stock in your closet.
This is a garment one must patronise. Why, one would want to know? Well, there are several reasons. First, it is best suited to deal with the largely hot and humid country that India is. Second, many Indian women tend to have full frames and a saree does the twin magic of covering the flaws while highlighting the positives wonderfully well. Third, India has a strong weaving tradition and livelihoods depend on it. By picking handloom sarees, many of us would be helping our fellow countrymen. Fourth, it is the Indian formal wear for women - when draped well, it makes us look slimmer and taller and who would mind that?
If you are serious, then Amazon is a good place to look for them as the online platform offers much variety. We have bunched together some of the choicest options available online and think you should give it a look.
Glory Sarees Women's Banarasi Artificial Silk Saree
This is a Banarasi saree but not made from pure silk. It, nonetheless, is a beautiful saree woven in Lakhnavi Chikankari style with ‘resham’ and ‘zari’ on Jacquard (fabric made on a loom fitted with a Jacquard, an apparatus with perforated cards) repair loom. It is available in eight eye-catching colours. It comes with an unstitched beautiful blouse made from art silk fabric and woven with ‘resham’ border.
Womanista Women's Saree
This Crepe saree spells glamour and style from the word go. It is a multi-shaded blue striped saree and is available in one more colour - mauve. It comes with a blouse piece, also in shades of blue. It features 5.5 meters of saree and 0.8 meter of blouse. This sexy saree is ideal as a party wear and should only be dry cleaned. So go ahead and flaunt your curves.
Women's Kanjivaram Soft Silk Saree
A Kanjivaram saree should be a part of every woman's closet. This saree is available in 12 different colour combinations and designs. This Kanchipuram saree is in silk fabric with a blouse piece in the same fabric. It is woven in the Jacquard style and features extensive and intricate zari work. This saree has a soft finish but is not transparent. This particular saree, chosen for this description, is a red silk brocade saree and is all about making an impactful presence.
SIRIL Women's Floral Printed Chiffon Saree
If heavy zari and brocade work is not your calling, then soft Chiffons is what you should pick. This charming floral print saree is available in five different colours including mauve, dark grey, light grey, yellow and dusty pink. While the saree is 5.60 meters in length, the unstitched blouse is 0.70 meters in length. This garment is a low maintenance one and can easily be hand washed.
Anarva JK Collection - JANAK- Malkha Collection Silk Saree
This yellow saree is an in-house Amazon brand and comes in silk fabric. It is a proper six-yard saree and comes with a blouse piece. With its heavy zari work both on the pallu and throughout the body makes this saree an ideal party wear, festive wear or for a wedding. Despite the work on it, it can be washed at home and hence, will not incur too much cost in its maintenance.
|Product
|Price
|Glory Sarees Women's Banarasi Artificial Silk Saree
|₹4,999.00
|Womanista Women's Saree
|₹3,435.00
|Women's Kanjivaram Soft Silk Saree
|₹5,999.00
|SIRIL Women's Floral Printed Chiffon Saree
|₹1,763.00
|Anarva JK Collection - JANAK- Malkha Collection Silk Saree
|₹1,999.00
