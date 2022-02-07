Shapewear petticoat accentuates curves in saree. See top picks

Saree has been worn in the Indian subcontinent for centuries. Saree-like drapery has been seen in the figurines recovered from the Indus Valley Civilization. In her long history, many new ideas of clothing have been introduced into India but the saree remains an eternal favourite.

Saree has usually been draped as a single piece of cloth. Petticoat was introduced into India with the coming of the British. It soon became a standard garment, an underskirt, a must-wear with a saree. Cotton and later terry cotton were the preferred fabric. In recent years, however, a lot of experimentation has gone into this humble garment, which is an essential but never visible.A saree tends to look rather full when worn with cotton petticoat; the ones that are universally available in India/stitched by your local tailor usually has an A-line style. Today's shapewear petticoats are made from elastic fabric and cling to your frame, taking the shape of your body. They make the wearer look slimmer than their normal self.

If you are in the mood to experiment, then Amazon has a few options worth considering. See here.

1) SIRIL Women's Lycra Full Elastic Saree Shapewear Petticoat

This petticoat is available in 20 different colours including apple green, black, maroon, bottle green, mustard, red, pink, among many other shades. This garment is made from 100% rayon spandex. It has a length of 34 inches while the waist size starts from 28 inches and goes up to 34 inches. The best bit about it is that it can be worn under lehengas, gowns, long skirts apart from sarees. It has a side slit of 10 inches for easy movement and its seamless waistband is strong enough to hold the saree.

2) SCUBE DESIGNS Side Rope Saree Shapewear

This petticoat is available in 17 different colours including baby pink, beige, blue, magenta, mustard, orange, red among others. This garment has been made from a cotton fabric blended with another yarn. This saree shaper comes with side slits and a flare. This shaper can be worn with other outfits like lehengas and gowns other than a saree.

3) Mehrang Microfiber Saree Shapewear Petticoat

This garment is available in 16 different colours. The fabric is a stretchable and breathable one. It hugs the frame, allows the saree to follow the contour of your curves and gives you a perfect drape experience. It has what is called the 'fish cut' and gives a mermaid look. The side slit allows you to walk comfortably, sit cross-legged and dance with ease.4) BuyOnn Microfiber Saree Shapewear Petticoat

The petticoat is available in seven different colours. This saree shapewear has an elastic waistband with drawstring closure. It has a slit for easy movement. The stretchable and skinny fit makes the wearer look perfect and gives a perfect shape to women.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

