Shimmering gown is high on style radar as it is chic and appealing

When it comes western formal wear, we haven't really seen Indian women take to evening gowns. Our popular film stars often wear them but we commoners don't. Elegant and romantic, these gowns should ideally be a part of a woman's closet. Gowns come in a vast variety of designs and cuts. Some of most designs that we have seen in scores of movies include evening gowns, ball gowns, wedding gowns, A-line gowns, asymmetrical gowns, backless gowns among many other kinds. Many of us must wonder where exactly can one wear them to. The simple answer could be - formal occasions such as one of the many wedding functions like receptions and cocktail parties or a formal sit-down dinner with family or friends. We are certain that if you were to give it a shot, many occasions will fit the bill.

If you are in the mood to experiment then online platforms are a good place to look for them. While white and black gowns are eternal favourites, we think silver-coloured ones look simply gorgeous. If you wish to see how classy it can look then check out Janhvi Kapoor's pictures from Grazia Millennial Awards function she attended on Thursday, wearing a stunning bodycon gown.

Devogue Maxi Maxi Gown Dress

This charming silver gown flatters the frame rather well. It has a plunging neckline but if you were to see it closely, you will notice that it has an inner nude-coloured lining within which covers well while giving the impression of a daring neckline. With flared asymmetrical three quarter sleeves, this dress is sexy while being largely conservative in its cuts. The gown clings to the body for most parts, mildly flaring out towards the lower end. The back is completely covered with a zip closure. This heavily sequinned gown should only be dry cleaned. There is just one size available in this dress.

Jellyfish - Women's Silver Full Embroidery Designer Gown for Party and Special Occasions

This floor length silver gown has used premium-quality net as its fabric. Featuring thin straps over the shoulders and with a bold neckline, this gown is ideal for party wear. This dress can be hand washed.

DeVogue New Elegant Party Long Evening Dress Women Party Formal Dress Size M: Bust 31-34 Inch/Waist 25-28 Inch/Hip 35-39 Inch Silver

This is yet another pretty silver gown option. This sequined gown can either be described as a trumpet-shaped or mermaid-shaped gown. It features an attractive neckline and upper body design, with parts of the shoulder exposed. This dress too is available in one size and should only be dry cleaned.

IDITRI EXPORT Women's Sequence & Coding Work and Soft net Full-Stitched Gown

This gown in silver-grey shade has been made using net and satin fabrics. It features geometric work on the upper part of the garment in shiny material. This is a full-stitched gown, with round neck and full sleeves. This gown is available in a number of sizes, starting from small and going up to 2XL.

