  • Shirt dresses for women that can be your go-to comfort apparel this season

Shirt dresses for women that can be your go-to comfort apparel this season

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Apr 29, 2022 16:01 PM UTC

A shirt dress is a versatile wear. You can wear it on multiple occasions as a causal daily wear, office wear and even on vacations.
A shirt dress is just what you need to power through summer.

We agree with author Twinkle Khanna when she said that pajamas are forgiving. They are indeed the most comfortable loungewear and are supremely easy to wear even after one has put on a few kilos. However, as much as one would have liked to wear them on every occasion, one can't simply afford to do so. Hence, the need to look for summer staples that can fulfill twin objectives. One, that can help make women look presentable and elegant. And two, something that can help them feel at ease and combat the intense summer heat. One of the summer staples that fits the bill is a shirt dress. This garment is high on both comfort and style quotient. Also, it is a versatile wear that you can wear on multiple occasions without thinking twice.

Whether it be a boardroom meeting, or a laidback evening on a weekend, a shirt dress will never fail to impress. We have picked up our favourites in the list below that will definitely help you in your search to find that perfect summer dress. Go, check it out.

Molly & Sue Shirt Mini Dress

Want to keep it effortlessly chic and stylish? Then this mini shirt dress is for you. You can team it with strappy sandals or platform sneakers to round off your look. A summer staple, you can wear it to brunch dates, casual outings and impromptu dinner invites.

Molly & Sue Women's Synthetic Shirt Mini Dress (dress171123105_Green_Large)
Molly & Sue Women's Synthetic Shirt Mini Dress (dress171123105_Green_Large)
67% off
1,065 3,199
Buy now

Harpa Women's Shirt Dress

This shirt dress is something that you can wear both at your workplace and when stepping out for a casual outing. It features a stunning floral print and looks super elegant. An easy-breezy apparel, it can easily become your all-time favourite summer wear.

Harpa Women's Viscose Shirtdress Maxi Dress (GR5903- Multi-Colour_M)
Harpa Women's Viscose Shirtdress Maxi Dress (GR5903- Multi-Colour_M)
61% off
976 2,499
Buy now

Allen Solly Women's A-Line Knee-Long Dress

Combat the intense heat waves in style in this 100% cotton shirt dress from Allen Solly. You can wear this all day long and we promise you won’t miss your pajamas anymore. A knee-length dress, you can cinch it around your waist with the help of a belt.

Allen Solly Women's Cotton A-Line Knee-Long Dress (AHDRCRGFQ66523_White_M)
Allen Solly Women's Cotton A-Line Knee-Long Dress (AHDRCRGFQ66523_White_M)
60% off
759 1,899
Buy now

Amazon Brand - Symbol Women Dress

This 100% cotton poplin dress is a must-have for your summer wardrobe. A versatile wear, you can wear it to formal work-related events and to sundowner parties. It looks elegant and is very comfortable to wear.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Women's Shirt Knee-length Dress (SYM/SS20/DR021_Lt Blue1_M_Light Blue_M)
Amazon Brand - Symbol Women's Shirt Knee-length Dress (SYM/SS20/DR021_Lt Blue1_M_Light Blue_M)
74% off
589 2,299
Buy now

VERO MODA Womens Collared Stripe Shirt Dress

This simple shirt dress featuring stripes pattern is what you must own to look good and feel comfortable. It can be both your go-to office wear and elegant vacation outfit. Its fabric is supremely lightweight and breathable too.

VERO MODA Women's Synthetic a-line Knee-Long Dress (208701901_Ivy Green_XS)
VERO MODA Women's Synthetic a-line Knee-Long Dress (208701901_Ivy Green_XS)
65% off
1,224 3,499
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.


