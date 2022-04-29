Shirt dresses for women that can be your go-to comfort apparel this season

Summary:
We agree with author Twinkle Khanna when she said that pajamas are forgiving. They are indeed the most comfortable loungewear and are supremely easy to wear even after one has put on a few kilos. However, as much as one would have liked to wear them on every occasion, one can't simply afford to do so. Hence, the need to look for summer staples that can fulfill twin objectives. One, that can help make women look presentable and elegant. And two, something that can help them feel at ease and combat the intense summer heat. One of the summer staples that fits the bill is a shirt dress. This garment is high on both comfort and style quotient. Also, it is a versatile wear that you can wear on multiple occasions without thinking twice.
Whether it be a boardroom meeting, or a laidback evening on a weekend, a shirt dress will never fail to impress. We have picked up our favourites in the list below that will definitely help you in your search to find that perfect summer dress. Go, check it out.
Molly & Sue Shirt Mini Dress
Want to keep it effortlessly chic and stylish? Then this mini shirt dress is for you. You can team it with strappy sandals or platform sneakers to round off your look. A summer staple, you can wear it to brunch dates, casual outings and impromptu dinner invites.
Harpa Women's Shirt Dress
This shirt dress is something that you can wear both at your workplace and when stepping out for a casual outing. It features a stunning floral print and looks super elegant. An easy-breezy apparel, it can easily become your all-time favourite summer wear.
Allen Solly Women's A-Line Knee-Long Dress
Combat the intense heat waves in style in this 100% cotton shirt dress from Allen Solly. You can wear this all day long and we promise you won’t miss your pajamas anymore. A knee-length dress, you can cinch it around your waist with the help of a belt.
Amazon Brand - Symbol Women Dress
This 100% cotton poplin dress is a must-have for your summer wardrobe. A versatile wear, you can wear it to formal work-related events and to sundowner parties. It looks elegant and is very comfortable to wear.
VERO MODA Womens Collared Stripe Shirt Dress
This simple shirt dress featuring stripes pattern is what you must own to look good and feel comfortable. It can be both your go-to office wear and elegant vacation outfit. Its fabric is supremely lightweight and breathable too.
