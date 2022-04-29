Shirt dresses for women that can be your go-to comfort apparel this season

We agree with author Twinkle Khanna when she said that pajamas are forgiving. They are indeed the most comfortable loungewear and are supremely easy to wear even after one has put on a few kilos. However, as much as one would have liked to wear them on every occasion, one can't simply afford to do so. Hence, the need to look for summer staples that can fulfill twin objectives. One, that can help make women look presentable and elegant. And two, something that can help them feel at ease and combat the intense summer heat. One of the summer staples that fits the bill is a shirt dress. This garment is high on both comfort and style quotient. Also, it is a versatile wear that you can wear on multiple occasions without thinking twice.

Whether it be a boardroom meeting, or a laidback evening on a weekend, a shirt dress will never fail to impress. We have picked up our favourites in the list below that will definitely help you in your search to find that perfect summer dress. Go, check it out.

Molly & Sue Shirt Mini Dress

Want to keep it effortlessly chic and stylish? Then this mini shirt dress is for you. You can team it with strappy sandals or platform sneakers to round off your look. A summer staple, you can wear it to brunch dates, casual outings and impromptu dinner invites.