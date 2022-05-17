Shirts for boys are a wardrobe staple for a reason

Summary:
A shirt is a garment that looks cool and is comfortable to wear. A wardrobe essential, boys can wear shirts all year round. Available in different styles - checkered, floral print, stripes and solids - there are plenty options to choose from. In fact, boys should include every type of shirt in their closet for a stellar style statement. The best part about shirts is that this apparel is a versatile wear. Boys can wear the same shirt to multiple occasions. For instance, a crisp white shirt can be worn to semi formal events and when holidaying. Similarly, a floral shirt makes for an ideal beach wear and one can also wear it to laidback Sunday evening with pals.
It is always a nice idea to invest in shirts made from fine quality fabric so that they will last you for many seasons. You can also have a good mix of regular, slim and relaxed fit type of shirts to suit every requirement of yours. To help you with selection, we have put together some of the picks for boys in our list below. Scroll down to check it out.
Amazon Brand - Jam & Honey Boy's Regular Shirt
A regular fit shirt, this one is made from 100% cotton fabric. It is available in three colours and has a high collar too. It has long sleeves, which you can roll up and wear in summer too. The fabric is soft to touch, skin-friendly and breathable. A perfect and stylish pick, you can wear this shirt all year round.
Allen Solly Junior fit Shirt
This attractive-looking shirt features checkered pattern all over it. It is available in a slew of interesting colours. It has a regular fit and is made from 100% cotton fabric. Boys will feel supremely at ease and comfortable in this cool shirt which they can be worn in any season. Even though it has full sleeves, one can roll them up and wear them in summer and spring season too.
Max Boy's Regular Shirt
This half sleeves shirt for boys exudes a cool vibe. Available in three colour variants, all of them look sporty and vibrant. It has a regular fit and is made of 100% fine quality cotton fabric that is lightweight, breathable and durable too. Boys will simply love living in this shirt. It can be machine washed.
5ive Degree Shirt
The flowery pattern on this full sleeves shirt js simply too striking and attractive. It is truly an eye-catching shirt which comes infused with bright colours that have a soothing impact on one's senses. Available in a slew of interesting and vibrant colours and prints, this one will definitely make boys stand out of the crowd. It is made using 100% premium quality cotton fabric.
Ed-a-Mamma Shirt
This cool shirt sports a nice geometric print all over it. Made of 100% cotton fabric, it is soft to touch and is skin-friendly as well. It is 100% bio-degradable and is plastic-free too. Available in soothing blue colour, this product can be machine washed. It has half sleeves and makes for an ideal summer wear.
