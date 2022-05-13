Sign out
Shirts for girls rank high on comfort and smartness factors

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on May 13, 2022 16:52 IST

Summary:

Upgrade your little girls' summer wardrobe with smart shirts made from breathable and lightweight fabric. 

Shirts made from soft and skin-friendly fabric are ideal for summer. 

If your girl child loves apparel with a collar then upgrade their summer wardrobe with lovely shirts ideal for the season. Shirts are any wardrobe's staple wear. They look smart, crisp and edgy too. There are a number of options available online which include casual wear shirts which don't have an out-and-out formal appeal. From basic checkered pattern to those with cute print on them, all of them are made of breathable fabric that are skin-friendly too.

Some of them come with pockets in the front and some sport cold shoulders. Since the options are many, we have put together a list below which comprise our top picks. Most of them are made from premium quality cotton fabric that is soft to touch. So, what are you waiting for? It's time elevate the summer comfortable wear collection. Scroll through our list and shop some for your girl child.

Just beyond Shirt

This smart cold shoulder checkered top for girls looks stylish and also ranks high on comfort level. It is made up of 100% cotton fabric and is thus skin-friendly and ideal for summer.

JUST BEYOND KIDS Shirt Collar Blue Cold Shoulder Elbow Sleeves Checks Girls Top - 4-5 Years
40% off
Rs 599 Rs 999
Buy now

Gini & Jony Shirt
This regular fit shirt looks decent and features a lovely checkered pattern. It has two pockets in the front. Besides, it is made of fine quality cotton fabric. 

Gini & Jony Girl's Striped Regular fit T-Shirt (121246521121 5000_Dx Wash 8 | 7-8 Years)
50% off
Rs 849 Rs 1,699
Buy now

Cherry Crumble Shirt
This gorgeous shirt features dainty flowers embroidered on it. It has a slightly different style. High on both comfort and style, this apparel can easily become your go-to summer wear.

Cherry Crumble California Girl's Floral Regular Shirt (CTWS-TOP-3216_Grey 7-8 Years)
60% off
Rs 639 Rs 1,599
Buy now

Naughty Ninos Top
This sleeveless denim shirt looks stylish and smart. The fabric is soft and lightweight. Besides, you can wear it as a daily or casual wear and to birthday parties and such like events.

Naughty Ninos Girls Printed Casual Denim Top (NN00003TOP_Blue_7-8 Years)
50% off
Rs 599 Rs 1,199
Buy now

Just beyond shirt
This regular fit checkered shirt has short sleeves and is made from 100% cotton. A comfort apparel, you can beat summer blues and look stylish at the same time in this shirt.

JUST BEYOND KIDS Shirt Collar Yellow Half Sleeves Checks Girls Top - 6-7 Years
40% off
Rs 599 Rs 999
Buy now

