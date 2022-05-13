Shirts for girls rank high on comfort and smartness factors

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
If your girl child loves apparel with a collar then upgrade their summer wardrobe with lovely shirts ideal for the season. Shirts are any wardrobe's staple wear. They look smart, crisp and edgy too. There are a number of options available online which include casual wear shirts which don't have an out-and-out formal appeal. From basic checkered pattern to those with cute print on them, all of them are made of breathable fabric that are skin-friendly too.
Some of them come with pockets in the front and some sport cold shoulders. Since the options are many, we have put together a list below which comprise our top picks. Most of them are made from premium quality cotton fabric that is soft to touch. So, what are you waiting for? It's time elevate the summer comfortable wear collection. Scroll through our list and shop some for your girl child.
Just beyond Shirt
This smart cold shoulder checkered top for girls looks stylish and also ranks high on comfort level. It is made up of 100% cotton fabric and is thus skin-friendly and ideal for summer.
Gini & Jony Shirt
This regular fit shirt looks decent and features a lovely checkered pattern. It has two pockets in the front. Besides, it is made of fine quality cotton fabric.
Cherry Crumble Shirt
This gorgeous shirt features dainty flowers embroidered on it. It has a slightly different style. High on both comfort and style, this apparel can easily become your go-to summer wear.
Naughty Ninos Top
This sleeveless denim shirt looks stylish and smart. The fabric is soft and lightweight. Besides, you can wear it as a daily or casual wear and to birthday parties and such like events.
Just beyond shirt
This regular fit checkered shirt has short sleeves and is made from 100% cotton. A comfort apparel, you can beat summer blues and look stylish at the same time in this shirt.
