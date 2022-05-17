Shirts for men: Pick ones that promise comfort and style

Shirts always make one look presentable and decent. A staple wear all throughout the summer season, it is advisable to invest in shirts that come with really fine fabric, as they would last you many seasons. A comfort apparel, every man's wardrobe must have a variety of shirts, as one looks sharp and well groomed in them. They also help cast a stellar first impression. You can also wear this garment underneath a sweatshirt or a blazer to round off the look in style. To combat the blistering heat for the next few months, half sleeves shirt and the ones that feature cool floral prints make for a good option.

We have rounded up some of our favourite picks that will make for lovely additions to your summer wardrobe. They all half sleeves and made from good quality fabric that is both skin-friendly and breathable. Another plus is you can find colour options in some of them. Scroll through the list below to check them out.

Marks and Albert Cotton Formal Shirt

Look sharp and crisp in this cool half sleeves shirt that features a nice print all over it. It is made of 100% cotton fabric that will keep you cool and at ease throughout the day. Besides, there are some stunning colour options available in this garment.