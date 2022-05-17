Sign out
Shirts for men: Pick ones that promise comfort and style

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on May 17, 2022 13:11 IST

From floral shirts, crisp white shirts to checkered shirts, it's time to introduce variety into your summer wardrobe.

Shirts look classy and lend a distinct edge to the personality of the wearer. 

Shirts always make one look presentable and decent. A staple wear all throughout the summer season, it is advisable to invest in shirts that come with really fine fabric, as they would last you many seasons. A comfort apparel, every man's wardrobe must have a variety of shirts, as one looks sharp and well groomed in them. They also help cast a stellar first impression. You can also wear this garment underneath a sweatshirt or a blazer to round off the look in style. To combat the blistering heat for the next few months, half sleeves shirt and the ones that feature cool floral prints make for a good option.

We have rounded up some of our favourite picks that will make for lovely additions to your summer wardrobe. They all half sleeves and made from good quality fabric that is both skin-friendly and breathable. Another plus is you can find colour options in some of them. Scroll through the list below to check them out.

Marks and Albert Cotton Formal Shirt

Look sharp and crisp in this cool half sleeves shirt that features a nice print all over it. It is made of 100% cotton fabric that will keep you cool and at ease throughout the day. Besides, there are some stunning colour options available in this garment.

Accox Cotton Linen Shirt

Do you love shirts that come in solid colours? Then this apparel will definitely appeal to you. Made from fine quality blend of cotton and linen fabrics, it is skin-friendly and looks super chic. The ocean blue colour of this shirt will definitely make you want to go to a beach and chill.

Maniac Men's Casual Shirt
This casual half sleeves shirt features a floral print that makes it a perfect beach wear. Available in three colours, this shirt amps up both comfort and style factors.

Accox Formal Shirt

Simple and elegant are the words that best describe this checkered half sleeves shirt. A must-have in your wardrobe, it comes in a great colour combination of red, blue and white stripes.

Base 41Half Sleeve Shirt
A white half sleeves shirt always looks super awesome. For a casual, laidback and minimalistic style, this crisp white shirt is what you must own in your wardrobe.

