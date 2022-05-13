A good shirt is always in demand no matter how many you already have in your wardrobe. You may have a large collection of them but it is never a bad time to introduce a new one into the closet. In such cases, it is always wise to invest in an inexpensive one which is also stylish. In case, you were to chuck it in a year, it would not hurt. For those of us who are price conscious, a shirt within ₹300 is a good deal.

While options offline may not throw up too many choices, there is a wealth of options online. Many of these shirts come in smart solid colours and use good fabric (usually cotton) and have very contemporary cuts. Coupled with the convenience of being delivered at your doorsteps, nothing could be better.

If we have convinced you to consider such shirts, then you might want to check out a list of such shirts we have curated from Amazon.

Gritstones Men's Regular Fit Casual Shirt

This solid grey coloured shirt looks really smart. Crafted from cotton fabric, it comes in a regular fit type and has a button closure. It has short sleeves and the collar style is Chinese. It is available in another colour - pink. The sizes start from small and go up to XL. It can be machine washed. Please that this shirt is available in this price category only in colour gray and in small size.