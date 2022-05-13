Summary:
A good shirt is always in demand no matter how many you already have in your wardrobe. You may have a large collection of them but it is never a bad time to introduce a new one into the closet. In such cases, it is always wise to invest in an inexpensive one which is also stylish. In case, you were to chuck it in a year, it would not hurt. For those of us who are price conscious, a shirt within ₹300 is a good deal.
While options offline may not throw up too many choices, there is a wealth of options online. Many of these shirts come in smart solid colours and use good fabric (usually cotton) and have very contemporary cuts. Coupled with the convenience of being delivered at your doorsteps, nothing could be better.
If we have convinced you to consider such shirts, then you might want to check out a list of such shirts we have curated from Amazon.
Gritstones Men's Regular Fit Casual Shirt
This solid grey coloured shirt looks really smart. Crafted from cotton fabric, it comes in a regular fit type and has a button closure. It has short sleeves and the collar style is Chinese. It is available in another colour - pink. The sizes start from small and go up to XL. It can be machine washed. Please that this shirt is available in this price category only in colour gray and in small size.
Go Stylish Men's Slim Fit Casual Shirt
This slim fit casual shirt is a must-have shirt in your wardrobe even if you have a hundred others. This regular fit half sleeves shirt is a perfect summer wear. It has a front button closure and is made from cotton fabric. It is available in three colours - white, black and blue. The sizes begin from small and go up to large. It can be machine washed. Please that this shirt is available in this price category only in colour white and in small size.
Gauri Laxmi Enterprise GLE Men's Lycra Blend Casual Shirts
This shirt is made from a blend of cotton and lycra fabrics. It is a regular fit shirt and thanks to lycra content, it can stretch as well. It has long sleeves and classic collar. It is available in different colours and its sizes begin from medium and go up to XL. Please that this shirt is available in this price category only in the following colours (mustard, red and peach) and that too in small size.
GHPC by Arihant Men's Regular Fit Formal Shirt
This regular fit shirt has been made using ‘polycotton’ (mixture of cotton and polyester fibre). It is ideally suited as formal, office and business wear. The best part is it is wrinkle resistant. This half sleeves shirt comes with a pocket in front and has front button closure. It can be machine washed. Please that this shirt is available in this price category only in the following colours (maroon and metallic blue) and that too in 42 size.
Men's Regular Fit Formal Shirt
Here's another pristine white shirt option. It has full sleeves and loose fit shirt is ideal as a summer wear. Made from cotton, it has a front button closure. The sizes start from 38 and go up to 42. Please note that this shirt is available in this price category only in the following sizes - 38 and 42.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.