Shoes for girls: Look for dainty designs and comfort factor

A fashion accessory that everybody notices and that can uplift the overall look of a person is a pair of shoes. It always gives one joy to add another pair to one's collection. There's no denying a pair of shoes is versatile enough to go well with many attire. However, that should not restrict anyone from having a huge collection of shoes. After all, if there can be a legit war wardrobe for clothes, why not for footwear?
There’s a wide variety of shoes for girls that are available online. We have a curated list of our best picks down below. From casual to formal, there are myriad options available online.
Our selections feature an eye-catching design, a durable sole and an attractive appearance. Besides, they all provide optimum comfort for long durations. They all will make for great additions to your girls’ footwear closet. Scroll down to take a closer look at options.
Commander Shoes Casual Heel Boots
Fashionable and bold, this pair of casual boots for girls is a must-have in footwear collection. Designed for casual and party wear, this one has an anti-slip sole made of rubber. Available in a slew of colours, this one can be worn to parties, functions, casual outings and on holidays. Besides, it features a lace-up closure and features fur as well.
Razmaz Sneakers
A pretty-looking pair of casual shoes for girls, this one is ultra comfortable to wear for long durations. It features a bow on it that is made of laces. A lightweight fashion accessory, it is available in three colours. One can wear it as daily wear, to birthday parties, to family get-togethers and more. It will certainly amp up the look of the overall attire.
Plaeto Unisex Sports Shoes
One look at this pair of shoes and the words that will pop up in your head are unique, stylish and uber cool. Yes, this pair is a unisex fashion accessory. It has its brand name written over on the sides in bold. You will find a removable fitliner under the insole that can be peeled off to expand the shoe by up to half size. The shoe's upper material is made of tough recyclable polyester textile which makes it both durable and breathable. It also features a round toe style.
Skoodo Sports Shoes
This pair of shoes is unisex. It comes with a hook and loop closure type and has a sole made of rubber. It has a snug fit and the girls are likely to feel comfortable, thanks to the cushy feel with soft and padded interiors of the shoe. What's striking about this pair is how it has multiple colours in it, giving the shoe a vibrant and playful look.
Denill Sneaker Shoes
This pair of sneaker shoes for girls has a sole made of polyvinyl chloride. Its outer material is made of synthetic and it has a medium shoe width. The design of the shoe is something that every girl will love, as it features stars on the sides of it. It is available in many colour options too. Besides, it has a lace-up closure.
|Shoes for girls
|Price
|Commander Shoes Casual Heel Boots
|₹535.00 - ₹749.00
|Razmaz Sneakers
|₹999.00
|Plaeto Unisex Sports Shoes
|₹1,709.00 - ₹1,999.00
|Skoodo Sports Shoes
|₹999.00
|Denill Sneaker Shoes
|₹390.00
