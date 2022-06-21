Shoes for men: Check out varied mix of sneakers, running shoes and more 

When it comes to footwear, the more eclectic the collection, the better it is. Shoes are an important fashion accessory. They can amp up the overall look of any attire. Besides, men need to have a varied mix of shoes which should include running shoes, walking shoes, sneakers, leather shoes, formal shoes and so on. The buying guide for shoes is simple. You need to bear in mind three important considerations - the comfort factor, durability and style quotient. Another thing that you should look for in shoes is that it should be lightweight and have a good in-sole cushioning.





Since the sea of options online can easily confuse you, we have rounded up some of our top picks in the list below. They all come in colour options and are designed to provide you optimum comfort. Scroll through the list below to take a closer look at our options.





Asian Running Shoes

This pair of running shoes will boost your performance and efficiency to run. It has a lace-up closure and a sole made of thermoplastic elastomers. The upper material of these shoes is made of knitted fabric that is breathable and allows air to pass through it. Lightweight and a versatile pair, you can sport them on a multiple occasions. These orthopedic memory foam shoes provide extra comfort to your feet and also an amazing grip. The Nitro capsule technology allows for added vacuum based air cushion under your heels.