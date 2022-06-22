Shoes for men: Check out varied mix of sneakers, running shoes and more 

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
When it comes to footwear, the more eclectic the collection, the better it is. Shoes are an important fashion accessory. They can amp up the overall look of any attire. Besides, men need to have a varied mix of shoes which should include running shoes, walking shoes, sneakers, leather shoes, formal shoes and so on. The buying guide for shoes is simple. You need to bear in mind three important considerations - the comfort factor, durability and style quotient. Another thing that you should look for in shoes is that it should be lightweight and have a good in-sole cushioning.
Since the sea of options online can easily confuse you, we have rounded up some of our top picks in the list below. They all come in colour options and are designed to provide you optimum comfort. Scroll through the list below to take a closer look at our options.
Asian Running Shoes
This pair of running shoes will boost your performance and efficiency to run. It has a lace-up closure and a sole made of thermoplastic elastomers. The upper material of these shoes is made of knitted fabric that is breathable and allows air to pass through it. Lightweight and a versatile pair, you can sport them on a multiple occasions. These orthopedic memory foam shoes provide extra comfort to your feet and also an amazing grip. The Nitro capsule technology allows for added vacuum based air cushion under your heels.
Regal Leather Shoes
A stylish-looking pair of leather shoes, it has a sole made of thermoplastic elastomers. With a pull-on closure and a medium shoe width, these shoes make for an easy-to-wear option. The upper material is made of leather and the sole is made of thermoplastic rubber. Best-suited as formal wear, these come in stunning brown and black colours variants.
Amazon Brand - Walking Shoe
This pair of walking shoes has a sole made of ethylene vinyl acetate material. The outside material of these shoes is mesh fabric that makes this pair a lightweight one. It allows air to pass through the shoes. Besides, the pylon EVA outsole ensures better flexibility and bounce during every movement. A stylish pair, it is also available in other colour options.
Toesmith Sneaker Shoes
This pair of sneakers looks fun and classy. It has a vibe about it and has an anti-slip sole. Breathable, durable and lightweight, these shoes are designed for comfort. The memory foam insole and flexible cementing technology with arc support makes this pair a super comfortable one. You will find some amazing colour and design options in this pair too.
Eeken Canvas Shoes
This pair of canvas shoes has a sole made of rubber. The style of this pair of shoes has been in vogue for many years now. What makes this a must-have in your footwear collection is the fact that it is lightweight, has a rubber toe cap to prevent toe from injuries and its in-sole cushion. It comes with a lace-up closure and has a wide shoe width.
|Shoes for men
|Price
|Eeken Canvas Shoes
|₹1,349.00
|Toesmith Sneaker Shoes
|₹3,899.00
|Amazon Brand - Walking Shoe
|₹2,449.00
|Regal Leather Shoes
|₹4,290.00
|Asian Running Shoes
|₹1,999.00
