Story Saved
New Delhi 37oCC
Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
New Delhi 37oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Shoes for men: Check out varied mix of sneakers, running shoes and more 

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jun 21, 2022 19:19 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Shoes are both a fashion and utility accessory. Opt for ones provide maximum comfort, are easy to wear and look stylish.

product info
Invest in stylish pairs of shoes, as they are important fashion accessories.

When it comes to footwear, the more eclectic the collection, the better it is. Shoes are an important fashion accessory. They can amp up the overall look of any attire. Besides, men need to have a varied mix of shoes which should include running shoes, walking shoes, sneakers, leather shoes, formal shoes and so on. The buying guide for shoes is simple. You need to bear in mind three important considerations - the comfort factor, durability and style quotient. Another thing that you should look for in shoes is that it should be lightweight and have a good in-sole cushioning.


Since the sea of options online can easily confuse you, we have rounded up some of our top picks in the list below. They all come in colour options and are designed to provide you optimum comfort. Scroll through the list below to take a closer look at our options.


Asian Running Shoes

This pair of running shoes will boost your performance and efficiency to run. It has a lace-up closure and a sole made of thermoplastic elastomers. The upper material of these shoes is made of knitted fabric that is breathable and allows air to pass through it. Lightweight and a versatile pair, you can sport them on a multiple occasions. These orthopedic memory foam shoes provide extra comfort to your feet and also an amazing grip. The Nitro capsule technology allows for added vacuum based air cushion under your heels.

cellpic
ASIAN Men's INNOVA-03 Sports,Casuals,Gym,Training,Running Shoes Black
45% off
1,099 1,999
Buy now

Regal Leather Shoes

A stylish-looking pair of leather shoes, it has a sole made of thermoplastic elastomers. With a pull-on closure and a medium shoe width, these shoes make for an easy-to-wear option. The upper material is made of leather and the sole is made of thermoplastic rubber. Best-suited as formal wear, these come in stunning brown and black colours variants.

cellpic
REGAL Brown Men Formal Leather Shoes
20% off
3,432 4,290
Buy now

Amazon Brand - Walking Shoe

This pair of walking shoes has a sole made of ethylene vinyl acetate material. The outside material of these shoes is mesh fabric that makes this pair a lightweight one. It allows air to pass through the shoes. Besides, the pylon EVA outsole ensures better flexibility and bounce during every movement. A stylish pair, it is also available in other colour options.

cellpic
Amazon Brand - Symactive Men's Navy Walking Shoe-7 UK (SYM-SS-032A)
71% off
699 2,449
Buy now

Toesmith Sneaker Shoes

This pair of sneakers looks fun and classy. It has a vibe about it and has an anti-slip sole. Breathable, durable and lightweight, these shoes are designed for comfort. The memory foam insole and flexible cementing technology with arc support makes this pair a super comfortable one. You will find some amazing colour and design options in this pair too.

cellpic
TOESMITH Sunshine WEST | UK-8 Printed Designer Casual Slip on Sneaker Shoes for Men
62% off
1,499 3,899
Buy now

Eeken Canvas Shoes

This pair of canvas shoes has a sole made of rubber. The style of this pair of shoes has been in vogue for many years now. What makes this a must-have in your footwear collection is the fact that it is lightweight, has a rubber toe cap to prevent toe from injuries and its in-sole cushion. It comes with a lace-up closure and has a wide shoe width.

cellpic
eeken Canvas Lightweight Casual Shoes for Men (by Paragon,Size-8) Grey
15% off
1,147 1,349
Buy now

Price of shoes for men at a glance:

Shoes for menPrice
 Eeken Canvas Shoes  1,349.00
 Toesmith Sneaker Shoes  3,899.00
 Amazon Brand - Walking Shoe  2,449.00
 Regal Leather Shoes  4,290.00
 Asian Running Shoes  1,999.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Printed leggings for women: A stylish activewear that ranks high on comfort
Best oils for hair regrowth nourish follicles while preventing hair fall
Crop tops under 500: Perfect to spruce up everyday style
Sandals for girls under 300 are delicate in design and functional in use
Best oil for shiny hair to make your strands look luxuriant and supple
fashion FOR LESS