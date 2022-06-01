Sign out
Shoes for women: Opt for ones that offer optimum comfort

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jun 01, 2022 15:40 IST

The shoes you wear should of course look stylish. But more important considerations are they should offer comfort and also rank high on durability factor.

A pair of shoes is not just for fashion, but also a utility accessory.

We all look for a pair of shoes that is supremely comfortable to wear. Also, the more lightweight they are, the better it is. Besides being a fashion accessory, shoes for women are also a utility item. These days, even in summer, people prefer to opt to wear a stylish pair of shoes to round of their casual look, because they look chic and elegant. It doesn't matter even if you have a collection of shoes with you, for a adding new pairs is always fun. If you go for run or walk, then introducing new pairs also serves as a motivation to perform better. There are many options available online. To shortlist from a sea of them can be a confusing task and tiring to the eye. Hence, we have shortlisted some of them for you in our list below. 
 

The listed shoes for women come in colour options and all of them come with laces. They come with the promise of durability and also look stylish. The upkeep of the shoes is also easy and less time consuming. They all have a sporty feel to them and we are sure you will love them. So, it is time to upgrade your collection of shoes now. Scroll through our list below and take your pick.
 

Price for shoes for women at a glance:

Shoes for womenPrice
 Puma Running Shoe  1,566.00 -  3,999.00
 Adidas Running Shoes  1,405.00 -  2,499.00
 Zoom Hot Punch Shoes   2,999.00
 Sparx Running Shoes  924.00 -  1,099.00
 Red Tape Walking Shoe  1,649.00 -  5,199.00

Puma Running Shoe

This pair of running shoes for women from Puma looks stylish and provides optimum comfort when running. Its sole is made of rubber and its shoe width is medium. Available in two striking colours, it will make for an excellent addition to your wardrobe. The upkeep of these shoes is easy, as all one needs is a dry cloth to wipe off the dust. Besides, it comes with laces.

Puma Women's Harper WN's IDP Black-Peachskin Running Shoe-6 Kids UK (38139103)
58% off
Rs 1,689 Rs 3,999
Buy now

Adidas Running Shoes

This pair of running shoes from women is made of synthetic material. It has a round toe style and comes with laces. The shoe width is medium and it is also available in two stunning colours, both of which look vibrant and have a sporty feel to them. You will experience maximum comfort running in this pair of shoes. It also comes with a warranty of 90 days.

Adidas Women Glarus W METGRY/SIGCOR Running Shoes-7 UK (CM4984)
44% off
Rs 1,408 Rs 2,499
Buy now

Zoom Pegasus Hot Punch Shoes

This pair of sports shoes has a sole made of faux leather. It comes with laces and has a medium shoe width. Their cushioning inside of these shoes is what makes this pair a supremely comfortable one to walk in. The striking Wolf Grey colour of this pair looks flattering and is likely to complement well with all attire. A stylish and elegant-looking pair of shoes, it is best to amp up your style statement.

Zoom Pegasus 35 Turbo Wolf Grey Hot Punch Shoes for Man and Women (Numeric_8_Point_5)
57% off
Rs 2,999 Rs 6,999
Buy now

Sparx Running Shoes

This pair of running shoes for women has a sole made of thermoplastic elastomers. It has a regular shoe width. The upper material is made of high quality mesh fabric and the sole is made of elastomeric polymer and thermoplastic rubber material. A durable pair of shoes, it ranks high on quality and style. It comes with laces and is available in a slew of colours. You will feel absolutely comfortable and at ease running in this pair of shoes.

Sparx Women's SL-167 Black Light Pink Running Shoe-6 Kids UK (SX0167LBKLP0006)
9% off
Rs 999 Rs 1,099
Buy now

Red Tape Walking Shoe

The sole of this pair of walking shoes is made up of ethylene vinyl acetate material. It has a medium shoe width and comes with laces. Available in a slew of colour options, you will feel spoilt for choice. The maintenance of these shoes is easy, as one needs a dry cloth to wipe off the dust from them. The upper material is made of mesh fabric plus polyurethane leather.

Red Tape Women White Walking Shoes
70% off
Rs 1,649 Rs 5,499
Buy now

