Short cotton kurta for men: This is a great spring and summer wear

Across many parts of India, summer is making inroads while northern India is enjoying spring. However, in a month's time, there too temperatures will be on the rise. One of the ways to tackle India's oppressive heat is to choose fabric that breathe. Short kurtas with half sleeves made from cotton fabric would be an excellent way to deal with the heat and sweat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cotton, as Indians have known for thousands of years, is a breathable fabric and is, hence, good in these months. It lets air pass through giving a cooling effect. Cotton fabric is good at absorbing sweat too.

The short half sleeves kurta design too is such that it allows the neck and arms to not be covered and, hence, the body cools down easily. Also, unlike a traditional kurta, this kurta does not go down till the knees and stops a little below the waist, making it easier to manage.

If we have convinced you to give such kurtas a shot, then Amazon is a good place to look for them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This kurta has a round neck and half-the-chest button style. This kurta is available from size 32 and go up to size number 50. A point to note here is that the dimensions that are mentioned on the Amazon page of this brand are garments' dimension and not of body measurement. It is available in slim fit and comfort fit. With regard to size you must choose one size smaller than your usual shirt size.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This kurta comes with a round neck and half sleeves. This too is made of cotton. It can be hand washed. This product is likely to shrink and, therefore, pick a size bigger than your regular size. This kurta is best as casual wear. This is only available in white but kurtas in other colours have been exhibited on the website.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This 100% cotton shirt is comfortable to wear and easy to maintain. Its cotton fabric is soft, durable and woven, exhibiting a smooth feel. It is available from sizes small and it goes up to 3XL. This garment is available only in white. This kurta is available in three different sets - single, double pack and a pack of four. It can be machine washed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This kurta too is made of 100% cotton. It is mid-thigh in length and has half sleeves. It has buttons in the front till half-length. It is best meant for casual wear.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON