Short dresses for girls: Bodycon to denim jumper, options galore By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra

Published on May 31, 2022 22:31 IST





Ask a young mother what is her most preferred choice of a garment for her little girl and chances are that you will get ‘dress’ as an answer. But what is a dress really? We think what she means would a short frock or some adaptation of it, say a bodycon party dress or a one-shoulder mini kids dress. A short dress is easy attire for little girls to manage their affairs in, run around and play while still look rather cute. There is, of course, a lot of variety in a dress even for little girls. Could you have imagined there would be a little bodycon dress for young girls? Well, there is. It is delight for a mother to dress up her daughter in different kinds of dresses. But children outgrow clothes very soon. So, you would have invested a significant amount of money in a dress but notice that, in less than six months, your daughter has outgrown it. It can be very disappointing. But what if we told you that you can get very smart dresses without spending a fortune? Well, that is possible if you were to look carefully on Amazon. To make matters simple for you have put together a list of some smart options and that must definitely take a look at. Price of short dresses for girls at a glance:

Product Price JB COLLECTION Kids Midi Bodycon Party Dress for Girls ₹ 649.00 - ₹ 1,945.00 Arshia Fashions Midi Dress for Girls ₹ 499.00 - ₹ 599.00 A.R.K. DRESSES Girl's A-Line Short Frock Dress ₹ 299.00 - ₹ 399.00 Aarika Baby Girls' Regular Fit Clothing Set ₹ 439.00 - ₹ 494.00 Belvik Girl's Crepe Fit & Flare Dress ₹ 499.00

JB COLLECTION Kids Midi Bodycon Party Dress for Girls Little girls are in a terrible hurry to grow up - they will wear their mother's high heels and roam around the house as beauty queens or wear their mother's lipstick and act all grown up. Well then, just let them wear this cute bodycon party dress the next time they attend a birthday party and watch them jump in joy, looking ladylike. Made from velvet fabric with long sleeves of net material, it is a very charming dress. It reaches the thigh and looks hip. It is available only in black colour.

Arshia Fashions Midi Dress for Girls This pretty short dress is an adaptation of a one-shoulder dress. While one shoulder is covered, the other shoulder, instead of being bare, has a simple band as a support. This dress is ideal wear for a birthday party, cake smash, photo shoot, pageant, ballet dance, stage performance or a play date. This party dress is available in black but also listed are many other combinations.

ARK DRESSES Girl's A-Line Short Frock Dress Here's another charming white and purple dress that goes up to the knee but stops short of it. With its cold shoulder design, it looks cute as well as grown up at the same time. Made from a cotton blend fabric, it comes in a durable fabric and is easy to maintain. Sizes start from 4-5 years and go up to 14 to 15 years.

Aarika Baby Girls' Regular Fit Clothing Set This cute denim jumper dress is ideal for a summer outing to a park or a school outing to a museum or a kids' birthday party. It is smart and casual and looks sporty when worn with sneakers. You can pair it with pumps as well. This regular fit dress is made from cotton and is hence very comfortable. Sizes start from 9-12 months and go up to7 to 8 years.

Belvik Girl's Crepe Fit & Flare Dress This fit-and-flare dress will ensure that where ever your daughter goes - be it her school, visit the mall or attend a birthday party, she will a lot of compliments. You will get to hear comments like “your daughter is so cute” and “how lovely your daughter looks”. As it has strappy dress design, it is an ideal summer dress. Even its colours are very appealing in white, blue and red.