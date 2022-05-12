Short dresses for women to beat soaring temperatures 

Summer blues are real in the wake of frequent power cuts and soaring temperature. To beat the blues and uplift one's mood, short dresses for women make for an attractive western wear. These dresses help keep one cool and allow one to to feel super stylish at the same time. You can have a lot of fun too while accessorizing the look by wearing pretty pendants, chokers, stack of gorgeous bangles, statement pair of heels and more. From soothing floral prints to elegant paisley design, there is an array of options to choose from.





If you're looking for some style inspiration, the actor Disha Patani's look from Thursday while exiting a salon can be rather encouraging. She kept her look minimalistic in her V-neck floral print dress. Want to emulate her look? Then our list of options below can definitely help you. Scroll down to take a look at it.





Sera Cotton A-Line Mini Dress

This A-line mini cotton dress is just what you need to defy the soaring temperatures. An easy-breezy and comfortable apparel, this cold shoulder dress has long sleeves and features a gorgeous print.