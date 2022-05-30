Sign out
Short frocks for women: This easy-breezy dress should be a natural choice

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on May 30, 2022 23:06 IST

Short frock is what women should take to in a big way - it looks super stylish, is a fuss-free garment and ideal during Indian summer.

Every woman must have a short frock in her closet.

For a vast number of Indians, actors Parveen Babi and Zeenat Aman just knew how to carry off western garments the best. Both have worn midi dress so often in their films and looked absolutely stunning. However, till very recently, frocks haven't been a natural choice for girls. That has been changing, at least in big cities, as frocks are gaining momentum. Sporting short frocks can really raise your style quotient by several notches.

There is always something very carefree about a short frock. Words such as ‘fun’ and ‘frolic’ come to the mind. Short frocks have a schoolgirl-like feel to them. If you have a figure to flaunt or even if you are slightly plump, a short frock with boots or sneakers can really look super smart.

We have curated a list of such frocks from Amazon and believe you too will like them. They are all short frocks and look super trendy. Check them out here and pick some too.

Price of short frocks for women:

ProductPrice
Lymio Women's Dress 569.00
Miss Chase Women Sleeveless Cotton Mini Shift Dress with Pockets 759.00
StyleStone Denim A-line Dress 588.00
AA Creation Crepe Striped Floral Short Western Dress 389.00 - 399.00
SERA Women Dress 637.00

Lymio Women's Dress

This pretty dress has a high waist with flared hem. It gives the dress a very sunny and young vibe. With its large square neck and short length, it is a perfect summer dress. You can wear it for a date night and send those flirty vibes. You can wear with your girl gang too for a Sunday brunch. It has puffed sleeves, which looks rather 'girly' too. Made from polyester fabric, it may not be a breathable fabric but the design and cut of the dress makes up for it.

Lymio Women's Polyester Short A-Line Dress (536-XL, Pink)
70% off
Rs 569 Rs 1,899
Buy now

Miss Chase Women Sleeveless Cotton Mini Shift Dress with Pockets

Here's a nice short dress option for the more restrained 'cool girl' in the neighbourhood. Not a bit flashy but very stylish, this frock shows a girl's curves well but is never crying for attention. A one-piece thigh length dress in maroon, it comes with front pockets, front zipper closure, with a belt around the waist. This relaxed bodycon is available only in one colour.

Miss Chase Women's Super Soft Sleeveless Mini Shift Dress with Pockets | 6 Colors (MCAW14D01-39-64-03, Maroon, Small)
55% off
Rs 759 Rs 1,699
Buy now

StyleStone Denim A-line Dress

Sporty and fun are the two words that best describe this garment. Made from denim fabric (in the picture, it looks like a soft fabric), this knee length and sleeveless dress looks super stylish and is perfect as college wear or relaxed evening wear. You can wear it for movie outing with kids or picnic with friends. Its A-line cut ensures women with fuller frame too with look good in it.

StyleStone (3325IceShinyBtnXL) Women's Ice Blue Denim Dress with Buttons
62% off
Rs 588 Rs 1,549
Buy now

AA Creation Crepe Striped Floral Short Western Dress

Here's another rather pretty option in the women's casual wear segment. This fit and flared skater dress looks perfect with nude pumps. A wine-coloured floral print dress, this is perfect for a date. Its sleeveless pattern makes it summer friendly and charmingly sexy too. This round neck dress is made from 100% crepe. It is available in 12 different colours and combinations.

AA Creation Crepe Striped Floral Short Western Dress for Women 01_S One Piece Dresses for Women Casual Peach
61% off
Rs 389 Rs 999
Buy now

SERA Women Dress

This sleeveless and fit-and-flare dress is what one needs for a perfect summer outing. It is lightweight, allows room for air circulation and looks wonderful. Made from light blue floral prints fabric, nothing could keep summers blues away than this. It comes with a v-neck and a zipper closure. It is also well suited for any casual occasion. This garment can be machine washed.

SERA Women's Mini Dress (LA2710_Aqua_Small_Blue, Aqua_S)
68% off
Rs 637 Rs 1,999
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

