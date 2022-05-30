Short frocks for women: This easy-breezy dress should be a natural choice By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra

Published on May 30, 2022





Every woman must have a short frock in her closet.

For a vast number of Indians, actors Parveen Babi and Zeenat Aman just knew how to carry off western garments the best. Both have worn midi dress so often in their films and looked absolutely stunning. However, till very recently, frocks haven't been a natural choice for girls. That has been changing, at least in big cities, as frocks are gaining momentum. Sporting short frocks can really raise your style quotient by several notches. There is always something very carefree about a short frock. Words such as ‘fun’ and ‘frolic’ come to the mind. Short frocks have a schoolgirl-like feel to them. If you have a figure to flaunt or even if you are slightly plump, a short frock with boots or sneakers can really look super smart. We have curated a list of such frocks from Amazon and believe you too will like them. They are all short frocks and look super trendy. Check them out here and pick some too. Price of short frocks for women:

Lymio Women's Dress This pretty dress has a high waist with flared hem. It gives the dress a very sunny and young vibe. With its large square neck and short length, it is a perfect summer dress. You can wear it for a date night and send those flirty vibes. You can wear with your girl gang too for a Sunday brunch. It has puffed sleeves, which looks rather 'girly' too. Made from polyester fabric, it may not be a breathable fabric but the design and cut of the dress makes up for it.

Miss Chase Women Sleeveless Cotton Mini Shift Dress with Pockets Here's a nice short dress option for the more restrained 'cool girl' in the neighbourhood. Not a bit flashy but very stylish, this frock shows a girl's curves well but is never crying for attention. A one-piece thigh length dress in maroon, it comes with front pockets, front zipper closure, with a belt around the waist. This relaxed bodycon is available only in one colour.

StyleStone Denim A-line Dress Sporty and fun are the two words that best describe this garment. Made from denim fabric (in the picture, it looks like a soft fabric), this knee length and sleeveless dress looks super stylish and is perfect as college wear or relaxed evening wear. You can wear it for movie outing with kids or picnic with friends. Its A-line cut ensures women with fuller frame too with look good in it.

AA Creation Crepe Striped Floral Short Western Dress Here's another rather pretty option in the women's casual wear segment. This fit and flared skater dress looks perfect with nude pumps. A wine-coloured floral print dress, this is perfect for a date. Its sleeveless pattern makes it summer friendly and charmingly sexy too. This round neck dress is made from 100% crepe. It is available in 12 different colours and combinations.

SERA Women Dress This sleeveless and fit-and-flare dress is what one needs for a perfect summer outing. It is lightweight, allows room for air circulation and looks wonderful. Made from light blue floral prints fabric, nothing could keep summers blues away than this. It comes with a v-neck and a zipper closure. It is also well suited for any casual occasion. This garment can be machine washed.