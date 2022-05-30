Sign out
  Short kurtis for women: Versatile wear that can go with jeans as well as skirts

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on May 30, 2022 19:43 IST

Summary:

Kurti is an amazing garment - it can be a casual, everyday wear as much as a formal wear.      

Kurtis are a very versatile garment.

In the last 70 years, the humble Indian garment- the female kurta - moved from the dusty plains of north-western India and moved across the length and breadth of India. Women as far as Thiruvananthapuram wear this as one of the most practical garments to go about their daily life. Then, some 25 odd years back, the kurta underwent a transformation. The kurta which went right up to the knee, was cut short and now reached just the hip. Suddenly, a rather traditional garment became a hip attire.

Named a kurti, it is often called the ‘daughter of kurta’. It is chic and far more practical than even kurta. It is an ideal college and office wear. It is also versatile garment - you can wear it with a jeans, skirt or even a ghagra. Depending on the fabric, with or without any embroidery, it can transform into a ceremonial wear as well.

Now, if we have convinced you to give kurti a try, then Amazon is a wonderful place to begin one's search and even pick some. There is much variety in the cuts and designs. We have curated a list that you will find useful. Take a look.

Price of kurti for women at a glance: 

ProductPrice
QAZMI Short Kurti for Women 669.00
Indya Women's Silk Kurta 880.00
Vahson Women's Cotton Embroidered Chikan Short Kurti 599.00
idaLia Black Anarkali Cotton Tunic 795.00 - 895.00
BIBA Women's Synthetic Kurta 1,559.00

QAZMI Short Kurti for Women

This charming embroidered straight kurti is definitely a must-have garment. It has an embroidered patch in the front that runs up to the navel and looks rather pretty. Made from a blend of rayon and cotton, it is a breathable as well as durable, low maintenance garment. It is available in a host of colours - black, white, yellow, pink, red to name a few. It is an ideal wear to be paired with jeans, pants, jeggings or trousers.

QAZMI Short Kurti for Women| Embroidered Straight Rayon Cotton Kurta | Women's Tunic Tops
46% off
Rs 669 Rs 1,250
Buy now

Indya Women's Silk Kurta

This pink-coloured kurti is slightly longer than the rest of the kurtis selected for this article. It is so stitched that it works best with traditional lowers. In fact, as it made from silk, it works best with a chiffon or gorgette sharara. This A-line kurti runs up to thigh and looks gorgeous. You can only hand wash this garment. It is available from small size and goes up to 2XL.

Indya Women's Silk a-line Kurta (ITN01792_Pink_Small)
60% off
Rs 880 Rs 2,200
Buy now

Vahson Women's Cotton Embroidered Chikan Short Kurti

This kurti is available in the loose fit style and reaches a bit lower than the hip. There is a vast variety of colours in this kurti including black, red, yellow, beige, brown and white to name some. This round neck cotton kurta has chikankari work done on it. This kurta features authentic hand embroidery and comes in an attractive design with perfect finishing. Depending on what you wear it with, this kurti can be casual, formal, daily, festive or party wear.

Vahson Designer Latest Chikankari Embroidery Cotton Short Black Kurti for Women/Girls (Black; L)
20% off
Rs 599 Rs 749
Buy now

idaLia Black Anarkali Cotton Tunic

This Anarkali kurti is smash hit - team it with a tight pair of leggings, jeggings or jeans and one is likely to look really pretty. Its flare design contrasts well tight lowers. It is made from cotton fabric, has 3/4 sleeves and a Mandarin collar. The kurti is otherwise solid coloured but for its printed yoke. The sizes start from XS and go up to XL.

idaLia Women's Black Anarkali Cotton Tunic (Black, XL)
52% off
Rs 715 Rs 1,499
Buy now

BIBA Women's Synthetic Kurta

This is another very pretty festive wear kurti from Biba. It is golden in colour. The fabric is not silk, it is a synthetic material. This waist length kurti has a straight fit. Women and girls who are slightly plump should opt for such designs as it will make them look slim. Sizes start from 32 and go up to 42. You can only dry clean this garment.

BIBA Women's Synthetic Kurta (Color ME16349GOLDEN_Golden_34)
40% off
Rs 1,559 Rs 2,599
Buy now

