Shorts for men to power through this summer season

Shorts for men is easily one of the most comfortable, everyday apparels.

When it comes to bottom wear, what is the first option that comes to your mind when we talk of comfort and style? A majority of you will say a pair of shorts. Easy to wear, comfortable, languid and simply fuss-free, these are the adjectives that pop in the mind when one is asked to define a humble pair of shorts. In this garment also, there is a variety of styles and fabric you can experiment with and include in your wardrobe. From cargo shorts to the ones made from cotton, each one of them seems to come across as a must-have option to power through the blistering heat and humidity in summer. Plus, you can find many pockets too in this garment to carry your everyday essentials.



A stylish wear that is hands down an everyday comfort wear, one can simply not get tired of wearing shorts. The mantra when one thinks of shorts is ‘any day, everyday’. If you're looking for some smart and cool options in this apparel, then we have some help already ready for you. Below in our list, you will find some of our shortlisted picks. What made us zero in on them was their supreme quality fabric, colour options, number of pockets and the sheer appearance of the garment. Scroll down to take a closer look at our favourites.

Price of shorts for men at a glance:

Shorts for men Price Columbia Cargo Short ₹ 3,309.00 - ₹ 10,094.00 Marks & Spencer Chino Shorts ₹ 2,165.00 - ₹ 2,499.00 Bombay Trooper Reversible Shorts ₹ 1,775.00 Aero craft Cargo Shorts ₹ 1,399.00 - ₹ 1,499.00 United Colors of Benetton Bermuda Shorts ₹ 1,601.00 - ₹ 1,708.00

Columbia Cargo Short This pair of stylish-look cargo shorts come with UV rays protection. Its nylon fabric is breathable and skin-friendly. It wicks moisture and perspiration really fast, keeping the person feeling dry and comfortable. You will find pockets on the side, back and at the front for keeping your essentials. A comfortable apparel, you will feel the ability to move freely and with ease in this garment which is also available in many colours.

Marks & Spencer Chino Shorts Look smart and feel absolutely at ease in these smart chino shorts from Marks and Spencer. It is made of premium quality cotton fabric and is a delight to wear. The fabric is soft, breathable and lightweight too. It is available in two lovely colours - dark navy and Cedar. There are pockets too in which you can carry your essentials.

Bombay Trooper Reversible Shorts If you're an environmentally-conscious person then what you will love about this pair of shorts is that it is made from recycled fabric obtained from discarded plastic bottles. Great, right? Its fabric has been specially treated that feels and breathes like cotton. It has quick drying properties and is dust-proof. What's more is this pair of elegant shorts is reversible too. It comes with pockets too to keep your belongings.

Aero Craft Cargo Shorts Made of premium quality cotton fabric, this pair of cargo shorts is perfect, as it marries both comfort and style seamlessly. It features nine pockets which allow you to carry your essentials with you on the move. It offers a comfortable and flattering fit. The colour it is available in is dark blue. It will make for a great addition to your wardrobe and can be your favourite companion on days when all you want to do is chill and be absolutely at ease.

United Colors of Benetton Bermuda Shorts This pair of bermuda shorts from United Colors of Benetton. It has a slim fit and comes with a zip fly and a button closure. A Made in India apparel, it exudes a cool and languid vibe. It ranks high on comfort and style factors and is a must-have in your wardrobe. Made from the blend of cotton fabric, it is durable, soft and breathable.