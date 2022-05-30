Shorts for women: An absolute must to beat summer blues in style

Shorts look smart and help beat summer blues too.

Spending the hot and humid days in a pair of jeans or trousers is a daunting thought for many of us. The sartorial option that comes to our rescue is the humble pair of shorts. Needless to stay that shorts look stylish and smart. They also serve as the best option to help one feel cool during the peak summer. Shorts for women come in many style and variations. We suggest you always maintain an eclectic collection of them to keep it fun and stylish. From denim shorts, cotton shorts to ones that come with beautiful embroidery detail on it, there are plenty options to choose from. We navigated through a sea of options to round up the bets ones for you. Our selections are made of fine quality fabric and are skin-friendly too. Also, in some of them, you will also find some colour options. So, what are you waiting for? Scroll through the list below and grab your favourites. Price of shorts for women at a glance:

Shorts for women Price FableStreet Above Knee Shorts ₹ 1,196.00 - ₹ 1,595.00 Lorem ginzo Shorts ₹ 999.00 Celebry Shorts ₹ 650.00 ONLY Modern ₹ 958.00 - ₹ 1,302.00 American Eagle Shorts ₹ 2,499.00

FableStreet Above Knee Shorts This pair of knee length shorts is available in three solid colours - purple, black and olive. It has a lovely regular fit and is made from fine quality cotton fabric. You can wear this garment as everyday casual wear, on holidays or when heading out for a brunch date and so on. And to round off the look, sneakers are one good option to go with.

Lorem ginzo Shorts This pair of slim fit casual shorts look stylish and cool. Short in length, it is made from fine quality fabric that comes with the promise of durability, is stretchy and skin-friendly. An ideal summer wear, you will feel comfortable in it. It comes with a one button closure and is easy to wear. Step out in absolute style in this pair of shorts and beat the summer blues effectively.

Celebry Shorts Made from super stretchy denim fabric, this pair of shorts has a slim fit. It features five pockets, button closure and a zipper. Its fabric is stretchy and skin-friendly. Plus, this mid-rise apparel has a great fit that will complement your curves. You can finish off the long with a cool crop top, a pair of uber cool sneakers and head out in absolute style.

ONLY Modern This pair of shorts from ONLY is just what you need to spruce up your style statement. It has a distinct style and features a chequered pattern. Made of good quality cotton fabric that is both lightweight and skin-friendly, you will love being in this garment for hours on end. An absolute must-have in your wardrobe, this garment is a statement wear.

American Eagle Shorts This pair of shorts for women features lovely floral embroidery work on it. Made from high quality cotton fabric, this garment looks chic and stylish. You will fetch a lot of ‘where did you get these from’ comments from pals and acquaintances alike. You can wear it when heading out for dinner dates, holidays or casual parties. Besides, you can machine wash this garment.