Shoulder bags are stylish and versatile, add variety to your handbag collection

Shoulder bags are a popular pick for a reason. They are easy to carry, offer a hands-free experience and are super fashionable. Whether you are going for a casual hangout with your girlfriends or a dinner date with your loved one, shoulder bags made for an ideal choice. You can carry all your everyday essentials easily in them. They are also lightweight by design. Interestingly, most shoulder bags can also be used as sling bags. They come with a sturdy gold chain which allow a user to use them as a sling bag as well. Great, right?

Given women love to own lots of handbags, we have rounded up a few such bags for them. Scroll through the list of amazing shoulder bags available in a range of colour. They are made of durable material and will be a wonderful addition to your collection of bags.1. EcoRight Small Shoulder Bags

This bag is spacious and lightweight. It is made of 100% organic cotton canvas which is waterproof and eco-friendly. It features a beautiful print, which has been made using ink that is 100% organic. Also, the inner lining of the bag is water-resistant and is made of recycled PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottles. The bag comes in amazing colour variants and has beautiful prints.2. LX® Small Shoulder Bags

This shoulder bag features croc pattern and is made of high-quality faux leather material. The bag is slim and fashionable. Rectangular in shape, it can carry all your essentials easily. It is suitable to carry to every occasion and has an elegant feel to it.3. SHAMRIZ Leather Casual Travel Chain Shoulder/Sling Bag

This bag is made of high-quality PU (polyurethane leather) leather. It is comfortable to carry. It can also be used as a sling bag, as it comes with a heavy gold chain too. You can carry all your essentials easily in this bag which sports one main compartment. The bag also has a pocket with a zipper inside. It comes in a range of striking and vibrant colours.4. DIXON Synthetic Leather Casual Travel Chain Shoulder Deatachable Slingbag

This premium quality shoulder bag, which can also be used as a sling bag, is made from PU leather. It comes with a heavy gold chain and is a fashionable pick. Its versatile design is its USP and it can be carried to both formal and casual occasions. It has one main compartment and a pocket with a zipper inside. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

