Show off your sculpted collarbones in dresses with halter necklines

Looking for a dress that is not too revealing yet is sassy and attractive? Then opt for dresses with halter necklines. These necklines expose your shoulder and collarbones and are fairly modest at the same time. Apparels with this neckline look elegant and graceful and elevate the personality of the wearer. This neckline has been in vogue since forever, a testimony to why it continues to be called a statement wear. There are many options available online. We have put together a few of them in our list below for your perusal. The dresses are all different from each other and feature many variants of halter neckline. If you've got well sculpted collarbones, then we are sure you will shine bright in our shortlisted apparel. Aspiring actor Shanaya Kapoor's pictures from her Friday outing will impress you and serve you with some major style inspiration. Keep scrolling down to take a look at our options. Martini Women Halter Neck Tie up Bodycon Maxi Dress This bodycon maxi dress with an elegant halter neckline looks attractive and charming. It has a slim fit and is available in a gorgeous turquoise green colour. Made from polyester fabric, it is stretchy and helps accentuate one’s curves wonderfully well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ADDYVERO Women's Keyhole Neck Skater DressThis sweet and simple skater dress features a halter neckline. Available in pretty colours, it is best suited to wear when going out with pals for a brunch or date night. It has an amazing fit and looks pretty fancy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shasmi Women's Red Halter Neck Sleeveless DressMade from 95% polyester and 5% spandex fabric, this bodycon dress with a stylish halter neckline looks modest and sassy in equal measure. It is a knee length apparel and one that you can wear to cocktail parties, prom nights, evening parties and so on to stand out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ikichic Women's Pink Leather Bodycon DressGot great collarbones? Then this dress is the best pick to flaunt them with elan. A stylish cut-out bodycon dress, it comes in a baby pink colour. An attractive apparel, it will sure look flattering on anyone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.