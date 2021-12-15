Shrugs for men are a versatile wear that help spruce up overall look

Shrugs make for a versatile wear, as they help keep one warm and also elevate the overall style quotient of any attire. You can experiment with shrugs, as you can wear them over different apparels. Also, it is not a wear that is restricted to women alone. Shrugs with open front are gaining popularity among men too, as they make one look more appealing.

Also, this piece of garment makes for a comfortable wear. They are easy to wear and remove. You can wear them with any westernwear, and be sure to rock the look. The best part is you can wear them during many seasons depending on the type of fabric used. We have rounded up a few shrugs with an open front that is likely to catch your attention. Take a look a the list prepared below. And, happy shopping!





1. DENIMHOLIC Mens Cotton Front Open Cardigan Shrug

This shrug with an open front has long sleeves. It is made of 100% cotton. It looks stylish and helps one spruce up their look. It is also available in another colour variant. It is suitable for hand wash. Besides, it keeps one warm and at the same time stylish too.



2. HURAIRA Men Full Sleeve Black & Navy Shrug

These shrugs come in a pack of two. They offer a slim fit and are made from cotton fabric. It features coloured stripes, and that is what these shrugs look even more attractive. These shrugs can be machine washed.



3. Maroon Open Full Sleeve Shrug for Men

This shrug is available in a striking red colour. It looks stylish and super fashionable. The material used is cotton and the fabric feels soft on skin. It provides mild protection against winter chill. It also helps one make a fashion statement. It offers a regular fit and can be machine washed.



4. Zacharias Men's Cotton Hooded Shrug

This slim fit shrug comes with a non-removable hoodie. It is made from cotton fabric which feels soft and comfortable on skin. It helps elevate the overall look and can be worn on casual outings. Time to turn heads.



5. DENIMHOLIC Cotton Blend Sleeveless Hooded Shrug for Men

This shrug comes with a hoodie with drawstrings. It is sleeveless and made from cotton loop knit fabric. This slim fit garment can be machine washed. It can be worn on t-shirts to amp up the overall look.



