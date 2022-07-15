Silver bracelets for men are about making a fashion statement, display status

Summary:
Wearing a bangle or bracelet has been a tradition that has been in vogue in Indian sub continent for centuries. Try to imagine pictures and video clips of men from the era of Indus Valley to as recent as the pre-Muslim era of India - the Guptas, the Kakatiya (Andhra), Chola (Tamil Nadu), Chalukya (central, southern India), Eastern Ganga (Odisha) to the Rajputs of Rajputana among many other kingdoms, you will see men wearing adornments in their wrist. In fact, it wasn't just the men of power and wealth who wore them. Commoners also wore them.
If the ordinary folks wore bangles made of shells and bones, those with wealth opted for gold and silver. In recent times, however, we hardly see our fathers and grandfathers wear them. The only community in India that does wear them are the Sikhs.
However, trends are changing; many men have begun sporting them - some do it for style, others wear ones that go with their personality and is a reflection of it, those who opt for gold and platinum wear it as a symbol of power while many others wear it for religious reasons. Whatever be yours, Amazon has a number of nice silver bracelets for men. We have prepared a list that you might find useful.
Dhruv Collection Mens and Boys Bracelet
Here's a charming bracelet that men as well as boys will take a liking to from the word go. This bracelet is a designer piece of jewellery made from 927 sterling silver. It comes with a pure silver locking clip as well. This product is free of lead and nickel and ensures safety and comfort, even for sensitive skin. This bracelet is a casual wear and has a muscular look to it. It can also be a great gift idea. It can also be worn for birthdays, marriages and engagements as well.
Yellow Chimes Sterling-Silver Bracelet for Men & Boys
Made from 92.5 sterling silver, this bracelet comes with 925 authenticity stamp and authenticity card. The makers make it clear that it is not sliver plated, but made of real silver. Thanks to its impeccable shine, it lends to it an impressive look. Silver is soft, malleable and can gets easily damaged, only when it is combined with other metals it becomes durable and a long-lasting product. It weighs 10 grams and its size is such that it fits most hands.
Silverwala Silver Bracelet for Men & Boys
This one is another attractive-looking bracelet option for men and boys. With is chain design, it looks both classy as well as macho. It is made from 925 sterling silver and comes with a pure silver locking clip. While it can be a casual wear, you can easily make a mark wearing it for an engagement, marriage or for birthday. This product too is lead and nickle-free.
GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Jazzy Link Bracelet For Him
This handsome-looking piece of work has been made from 925 sterling silver and it comes with Rhodium finish to prevent tarnish. It has an adjustable size and is 21 cm in length. This trendy bracelet fit all occasions like marriage and birthday as well. As a maintenance drill, keep sprays and perfumes away from this bracelet and do not soak it in water.
MJ 925 Gents Bracelet For Boys/Men
This smart piece of jewellery, which can be worn by both men and women, is made of 92.5 sterling silver and comes with high polish silver finish too. It has a length of 8.5 inches and comes with "925" mark for silver purity. It is also nickel and lead free and is non-allergic. So people of all skin types can wear it.
|Product
|Price
|Dhruv Collection Mens and Boys Bracelet
|₹2,999.00
|Silverwala Silver Bracelet for Men & Boys
|₹1,859.00
|Yellow Chimes Sterling-Silver Bracelet for Men & Boys
|₹2,999.00
|GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Jazzy Link Bracelet For Him
|₹7,998.00
|MJ 925 Gents Bracelet For Boys/Men
|₹2,090.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.