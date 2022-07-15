Silver bracelets for men are about making a fashion statement, display status

Wearing a bangle or bracelet has been a tradition that has been in vogue in Indian sub continent for centuries. Try to imagine pictures and video clips of men from the era of Indus Valley to as recent as the pre-Muslim era of India - the Guptas, the Kakatiya (Andhra), Chola (Tamil Nadu), Chalukya (central, southern India), Eastern Ganga (Odisha) to the Rajputs of Rajputana among many other kingdoms, you will see men wearing adornments in their wrist. In fact, it wasn't just the men of power and wealth who wore them. Commoners also wore them.

If the ordinary folks wore bangles made of shells and bones, those with wealth opted for gold and silver. In recent times, however, we hardly see our fathers and grandfathers wear them. The only community in India that does wear them are the Sikhs.



However, trends are changing; many men have begun sporting them - some do it for style, others wear ones that go with their personality and is a reflection of it, those who opt for gold and platinum wear it as a symbol of power while many others wear it for religious reasons. Whatever be yours, Amazon has a number of nice silver bracelets for men. We have prepared a list that you might find useful.

Dhruv Collection Mens and Boys Bracelet

Here's a charming bracelet that men as well as boys will take a liking to from the word go. This bracelet is a designer piece of jewellery made from 927 sterling silver. It comes with a pure silver locking clip as well. This product is free of lead and nickel and ensures safety and comfort, even for sensitive skin. This bracelet is a casual wear and has a muscular look to it. It can also be a great gift idea. It can also be worn for birthdays, marriages and engagements as well.