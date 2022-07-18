Silver chain for men: Perfect fashion accessory to round off every look in style

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Summary:
Silver chains are a cool and most sought-after fashion accessory by men. There are many designs available in these chains and are made of fine quality material that do no trigger any skin reaction. The best part is that most of them are lightweight and hence, supremely easy to carry. You can even throw a stack of them on any attire to further amp up the coolness quotient. Available at affordable prices, you may definitely want to look at our curated options listed below. They are durable and some with an anti-tarnish coating that ensures their long-lasting shine. Besides, the designs are simple and look classy.
If you haven't ever worn silver chains before, then it's time you tried, because they can really make a good difference to your overall look. For options, scroll down.
Nemichand Jewels Sterling Silver 925 Thin Chain
This premium quality chain is made of fine 925 sterling silver. It is sturdy and comes with a durable spring clasp. Its design is delicate and dainty and the best part is it is a lightweight fashion accessory. Men can wear it on a daily basis to amp up their daily look. It also makes for a lovely gifting option.
Yellow Chimes Silver Chain
Premium quality, chic design and free from nickel and lead, this silver chain will be an instant hit among men. You can pair this amazing piece of jewellery with almost any attire to round off the look in style. The plating done on it ensures that its shine will last for long. You will be happy to know that this chain is made of pure surgical stainless steel that makes sure no harm is caused to your skin.
Elekut Silver Chain
Made of 100% stainless steel material, this chain is 5mm wide. Men can wear it with just about anything to accessorise their look rather well. It has a sturdy look, smooth finish and is durable too. It is resistant to heat, discolouration, tarnish, water and sweat. Great, yes? What's more is you don't have to worry about any skin reaction, as it doesn't trigger any.
Preciously Mine 925 Sterling Silver Curb Chain
Made of pure 925 sterling silver, this chain with high-quality finish is an ideal gifting option. It is hypo-allergic and is free from nickel. Hence, keeping skin reactions at bay. A stylish fashion accessory, men can throw it on any attire to spruce up their look, looking absolutely dashing and smart. Besides, it is lightweight too and thus easy to carry.
Clara Sterling Silver Silver and Chain Necklace
This stylish and delicate silver chain necklace is something every man would want to add to their collection. It comes with anti-tarnish e-coating and a durable lock. Comfortable and lightweight to wear, this hallmarked 92.5 % pure silver chain is truly stunning. Its design is simple and delicate. Besides, you can gift it to your loved ones too, as it makes for a thoughtful pick.
|Silver chains for men
|Price
|Nemichand Jewels Sterling Silver 925 Thin Chain
|₹1,200.00
|Yellow Chimes Silver Chain
|₹999.00
|Elekut Silver Chain
|₹799.00
|Preciously Mine 925 Sterling Silver Curb Chain
|₹590.00
|Clara Sterling Silver Silver and Chain Necklace
|₹4,798.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.