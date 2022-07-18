Story Saved
New Delhi 39oCC
Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Monday, Jul 18, 2022
New Delhi 39oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe
  • Home / Shop Now
  • fashion
  • Silver chain for men: Perfect fashion accessory to round off every look in style

Silver chain for men: Perfect fashion accessory to round off every look in style

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jul 18, 2022 17:16 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Silver chains look cool and flattering on men. There are many designs available in these chains that will make on feel spoilt for choice. 

product info
Silver chains make for a stylish fashion accessory.

Silver chains are a cool and most sought-after fashion accessory by men. There are many designs available in these chains and are made of fine quality material that do no trigger any skin reaction. The best part is that most of them are lightweight and hence, supremely easy to carry. You can even throw a stack of them on any attire to further amp up the coolness quotient. Available at affordable prices, you may definitely want to look at our curated options listed below. They are durable and some with an anti-tarnish coating that ensures their long-lasting shine. Besides, the designs are simple and look classy.

If you haven't ever worn silver chains before, then it's time you tried, because they can really make a good difference to your overall look. For options, scroll down.

Nemichand Jewels Sterling Silver 925 Thin Chain

This premium quality chain is made of fine 925 sterling silver. It is sturdy and comes with a durable spring clasp. Its design is delicate and dainty and the best part is it is a lightweight fashion accessory. Men can wear it on a daily basis to amp up their daily look. It also makes for a lovely gifting option.

cellpic
Nemichand Jewels Sterling Silver 925 Thin Chain for Women & Men (20 inch)
46% off
649 1,200
Buy now

Yellow Chimes Silver Chain

Premium quality, chic design and free from nickel and lead, this silver chain will be an instant hit among men. You can pair this amazing piece of jewellery with almost any attire to round off the look in style. The plating done on it ensures that its shine will last for long. You will be happy to know that this chain is made of pure surgical stainless steel that makes sure no harm is caused to your skin.

cellpic
Yellow Chimes Chain for Men Silver Chain for Boys Classic 316L Stainless Steel Neck Chain for Men and Boys.
76% off
235 999
Buy now

Elekut Silver Chain

Made of 100% stainless steel material, this chain is 5mm wide. Men can wear it with just about anything to accessorise their look rather well. It has a sturdy look, smooth finish and is durable too. It is resistant to heat, discolouration, tarnish, water and sweat. Great, yes? What's more is you don't have to worry about any skin reaction, as it doesn't trigger any.

cellpic
Elekut 5 mm Curb Silver Chain Flat Cuban Stainless Steel Jewelry Neck Link Chains Necklace for Men & Boys (Silver)
77% off
185 799
Buy now

Preciously Mine 925 Sterling Silver Curb Chain
Made of pure 925 sterling silver, this chain with high-quality finish is an ideal gifting option. It is hypo-allergic and is free from nickel. Hence, keeping skin reactions at bay. A stylish fashion accessory, men can throw it on any attire to spruce up their look, looking absolutely dashing and smart. Besides, it is lightweight too and thus easy to carry.

cellpic
Preciously Mine 925 Sterling Silver Curb Chain gift for him (18 inch)
17% off
492 590
Buy now

Clara Sterling Silver Silver and Chain Necklace
This stylish and delicate silver chain necklace is something every man would want to add to their collection. It comes with anti-tarnish e-coating and a durable lock. Comfortable and lightweight to wear, this hallmarked 92.5 % pure silver chain is truly stunning. Its design is simple and delicate. Besides, you can gift it to your loved ones too, as it makes for a thoughtful pick.

cellpic
Clara Sterling Silver Silver and Chain Necklace for Men (White, 13.5 gm)
45% off
2,654.05 4,798
Buy now

Price of silver chains for men at a glance:

Silver chains for menPrice
Nemichand Jewels Sterling Silver 925 Thin Chain 1,200.00
Yellow Chimes Silver Chain 999.00
Elekut Silver Chain  799.00
Preciously Mine 925 Sterling Silver Curb Chain  590.00
Clara Sterling Silver Silver and Chain Necklace 4,798.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Night dresses for girls should rank high on comfort factor 
Best gaming phones in India: Buying guide
Handbags for girls are both utility and fashion accessories
Best 1 ton window AC: Great option for budget users
10 best 4000 Mah battery mobiles in India
fashion FOR LESS