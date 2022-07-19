Silver chains for girls look delicate and pretty 

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Girls love dainty pieces of jewellery, and how! From early on they eye on their mother's collection of jewellery and hope to wear them someday. But why make them wait? Why not let them experiment with exquisite pieces of jewellery and let them explore their fashion sensibilities? It's a great idea and something that is affordable too. You can start by gifting your girl child with some amazing silver chains that will look flattering on them and elevate their style too. These are available in many designs and look bright and radiant too. Girls will surely love to accessorize their party look with them. Made of sterling silver, the ones we have selected for you won't trigger any skin reaction, even on the sensitive skin.
If you're interested in taking a look at our options, then scroll through our list below. We assure you that you won't be disappointed and our picks will definitely being a wide smile on the faces of girls.
Fourseven Jewellery Pure 925 Sterling Silver Chain
This elegant designer chain is made of 92.5% pure sterling silver. It is 100% skin-friendly and is free from lead and nickel. It is a handmade one made by skilled silversmiths in India. Boasting of quality finish and excellent craftsmanship, this one makes for an ideal gifting option. It comes in an elegant box and looks darn pretty. Girls will be delighted to wear this one.
I Juels Silver Beaded Carb Chain
This sterling silver beaded chain is anti-allergic and safe for skin. It is free from nickel and lead and makes for a perfect gifting option for girls. It is 20 inch in length and can be worn to birthday parties, daily wear, festive occasions and so on to round off the look in style.
Clara Silver Chain
This hallmarked 92.5% pure silver chain comes with an anti-tarnish e-coating. It is comfortable to wear and has a durable lock. A lightweight fashion accessory, girls will love how this chain will elevate their overall look. Besides, it goes well with both traditional and modern attire. It is also skin-friendly and won' trigger any skin reaction.
Eloish Sterling Silver Chain
This chain is made of pure 92.5 % silver. It is a perfect gifting to girls and will delight them to no end. It is sleek, stylish and very simple - all at the same time. It looks good with both Indian and modern wear. You can also make request for customisation if you want. What's more is this fashion accessory is also skin-friendly and non-allergic.
Curb Chain Sterling Silver Chain
This chain is made of 92.5% pure sterling silver. It is of good quality and doesn't break. A handmade fashion accessory, it showcases incredible craftsmanship. A great gifting options, little girls will feel elated to wear this dainty piece. It comes with high-quality polish and looks quite stylish. Introduce
|Silver chain for girls
|Price
Fourseven Jewellery Pure 925 Sterling Silver Chain
|₹2,700.00
|I Juels Silver Beaded Carb Chain
|₹1,303.00
|Clara Silver Chain
|₹1,598.00
|Eloish Sterling Silver Chain
|₹1,500.00
|Curb Chain Sterling Silver Chain
|₹600.00 - ₹900.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.