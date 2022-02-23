Sleeveless crop tops can be worn all year round. Take cue from Tara Sutaria

Apparels which can be styled in different ways and elevate the overall look are always a welcome addition to one's wardrobe. One such stylish wear is a sleeveless crop top which can be worn through the year in different and fashionable ways. On Tuesday, actor Tara Sutaria was seen at an airport wearing a sleeveless and round neck black crop top, looking like a diva. She rounded off the look by wearing a chic blazer over it. Amazon has a slew of such crop tops available on its platform. To save you time and make selection easy, we have rounded up a few picks in our list below. All the listed apparel have a durable fabric and are available in many flattering colours. You must take a look at them, as they will ramp up your style quotient. Scroll through the list to know mor. 1. LE BOURGEOIS Women Slim Fit Round Neck Sleeveless Crop Top

This slim fit and round neck sleeveless crop top is available in many flattering and vibrant colours. The fabric of the top is polyester and feels soft against the skin. You can team this crop top with a stylish pair of pants, trousers or skirts; the options are plenty. You can even wear an overcoat or denim jacket over it. Besides, it can be hand washed.2. Aahwan Women's & Girls' Solid Ribbed Crop Tank Top

This ribbed crop tank top offers an amazing slim fit and is made of cotton (95%) and polyester (5%). It is sleeveless and has a mock neck type. It is available in gorgeous colour variants and can be machine washed. 3. The Dance Bible Women Stylish Sleeveless High Neck Sports Crop Top

This sleeveless crop top has a fitted fit type and is made from the blend of cotton and lycra fabrics. A comfort apparel with a mock neck, its fabric is both stretchable and breathable. You can gentle wash it in machine and even hand wash this apparel. It is available in two colour variants. 4. THE BLAZZE 1024 Sexy Women's Tank Tops Bustier Bra Vest Crop Top Bralette Blouse Top for Women

This crop top for women has a regular fit and is made of lycra fabric. It is stretchable and made of premium quality fabric. A round neck with an aero cut arm style, this apparel makes for a stylish wear and can be washed in machine. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

