Sleeveless T-shirts for women are must-have wardrobe staple to beat summer blues

Clothes can play a huge role in how effectively one can combat the blistering summer heat. One should opt for apparel that exude a summer vibe and look super cool too. Sleeveless T-shirts for women is one such clothing option that can help you feel more at ease and comfortable throughout the day. Among the many options available online, we have zeroed in on a few of them for you in our list below. Each of them is made from soft and breathable fabric and looks uber chic too. You can team them up with any bottom wear of your choice. All of them fall in the category of casual wear that you can opt for as your daily wear.



For style inspiration, actor Shilpa Shetty's recent outing pictures will tempt you to own a couple of sleeveless T-shirts without any delay. So, are you ready to amp up your style quotient? Then scroll down.





VERO MODA Women's Slim T-Shirt

This sleeveless cotton T-shirt for women comes in a sunny yellow colour. A striped T-shirt, it has a slim fit and is made from a super soft and breathable fabric. You can machine wash this garment.



B093PRWSM6

OCEAN RACE Women Cotton Sleeveless T.Shirt

This T-shirt for women is made from cotton fabric and has a regular fit. It has a round neck and is sleeveless. A perfect apparel for summer, you can absolutely feel at ease and comfortable in this T-shirt. It is available in many lovely solid colours; check them out.



B07CCYRQSC

Van Heusen Woman Women's Regular Fit T-Shirt

This T-shirt from Van Heusen is made of 100% cotton fabric and is available in a slew of pretty solid colours. It is sleeveless and you will instantly take to this apparel, thanks to its breathable and skin-friendly fabric. You can machine wash it.



B08FYBCDBT

Amazon Brand - Symbol Women's Regular T-Shirt

This T-shirt from Amazon brand has a regular fit and is made from 100% cotton fabric. It is sleeveless and has a turtle neck. Available in a combo of two, these T-shirts are available in a slew of other solid colour combinations too. From bright to muted colours, you can easily choose your pick. Besides these T-shirts are machine washable.



B07TTM7GTR

Unshackled Women's Solid T-Shirt

This peppy sleeveless T-shirt looks attractive and stylish. It has a regular fit and is amde from 100% viscose fabric. It features a striped pattern with horizontal lines running over it in different colours. You can machine wash it.

B0741D5C19

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.