Sliders for men look uber cool and are easy to wear

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Sliders for men make for one cool footwear option indeed. Easy to wear and remove, they provide optimum comfort. This footwear option has many takers and men from different age groups can wear them to look cool and feel at ease. Whether one is going out for a casual outing, on a holiday or lounging around at home - sliders definitely make for a decent pick. There are many options available online from the likes of brands like Puma, Adidas, Bata and so on.
To make selection easy for you, we have rounded up some of them in our list below. The listed options look uber smart and rank high on durability factor. You can wear them as casual wear and ace the look. In almost all of them, you will find multiple colour options. Your feet will thank you and you can always thank us later. Scroll down to take a look at picks.
Puma Unisex-Adult Sandals Slipper
This pair of unisex slip-on slippers is comfortable and super easy to wear. It has a medium show width and sports the brand’s logo on the strap of it. Available in a sea of striking colours, this one is a perfect footwear option for all year round. One is likely to feel at ease in this pair of sliders. It will make for a good option.
Crocs Bayaband Slide Slipper
Crocs slippers are known to provide optimum comfort and this pair of sliders for men is one of them. A perfect casual wear, this one is lightweight and durable. Men can find interesting colours in this pair. Its sole is made of plastic and it is easy to clean them too. Besides, women too can wear these slides.
Red Tape Sliders
Want to lounge in a comfortable pair of footwear that is also stylish? Well, this pair of sliders could be one decent option to have in one’s collection. Its sole is made of ethylene vinyl acetate and it is supremely easy to wear. This pair promises optimum comfort and durability. Its shoe width is medium and its upper material too is made from ethylene vinyl acetate. It is available in three colour options.
Adidas Mens Adilette Shower Sandal
Smart and stylish, this pair of Adidas slides will look good on men, and how! Men from different age groups can own this pair if they are looking for a comfortable experience. The material it is made from is synthetic and it has a medium shoe width. There are interesting colours available in this pair like green, white, black etc.
Bata Samule Slipper
This pair of slip-on sliders for men looks cool and spells comfort like no other. Available in a stunning blue and white colour combination, this one will make for a perfect pick. It has a medium shoe width and comes with a durable sole. Men can wear it when lounging around on holidays, at home, when going out to run errands and other such occasions.
|Sliders for men
|Price
|Puma Unisex-Adult Sandals Slipper
|₹2,999.00
|Crocs Bayaband Slide Slipper
|₹1,347.00 - ₹2,396.00
|Red Tape Sliders
|₹565.00 - ₹649.00
|Adidas Mens Adilette Shower Sandal
|₹1,699.00 - ₹2,159.00
|Bata Samule Slipper
|₹549.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.