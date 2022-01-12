Slip-on slippers are comfort and stylish wear, take a cue from Rakul Preet Singh

Many would agree that wearing T-strap slippers at home, or otherwise is quite uncomforting. Given how one wears socks to keep their feet warm, it becomes slightly difficult to walk in slippers which come with a T-strap. Therefore, slip-on slippers make for an ideal pick for winterwear. Otherwise also, slip-on slippers look stylish and more fashionable. A favourite among celebrities too, casual slip-on slippers can be worn on multiple occasions. They are easy to wear and also make for a comfortable footwear to walk in. You can wear them to your yoga class, or when going to the nearby grocery store. A versatile wear, these slip-ons are loved by many. If you are looking for some inspiration, then take a look at actor Rakul Preet's photographs clicked when she was heading to gym. She was seen wearing fashionable red-coloured slip-on slippers with ease and elan.If you are looking to buy a slipper for everyday wear, then we have some options curated for you in the list below. Take a look and add them to your cart.

1. WMK Women's Slippers Casual FlipFlop Slipper

This slip-on slippers have a sole made of rubber. The width of the slippers is medium and it is a comfortable pair to walk in. Material used in the making of these slippers is polyvinyl chloride, a plastic polymer, that is used widely. This pair is available in quite a few vibrant and soft colours. This pair of slippers is also lightweight, making it easy to wear for all day long.2. BlackBeatle Peach Dc Flip Flops Slippers for Women

The sole of this pair of slip-ons is made from polyvinyl chloride. It is a durabe pair that will last you many seasons and is also supremely comfortable to walk in. It comes with a nice slogan on it and is also available in quite a few colour variants. 3. Carlton London Sports womens Slipper

The sole of this pair of slippers is made of synthetic rubber. It is easy to wear and comfortable to walk in. It features stripes in front and is available in more colour variants. The shoe width is medium and the slippers look attractive and stylish too.4. Red Tape womens Slipper

The sole of this pair of slipper is made of ethylene vinyl acetate. It has a sturdy look and is likely to last for many seasons. A comfortable and lightweight pair of slip-ons, this pick is best for everyday wear. You must also check out the other colours available in this pair of slippers, all of them are warm and nice colours. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

