Slippers for girls: Opt for ones that look fancy and cute

A footwear staple, girls need a good and comfortable pair of slippers to walk comfortable all day long. Besides, since girls are always attracted towards fancy and cute things, it will be lovely to introduce stylish pairs of slippers or flip flops to their collection. There are many options available in slippers for girls category. From cartoon prints to ones that come with LED lights, we have curated a list of our favourites below that will worth glancing over.
All the listed slippers are comfortable and will make for great additions to girls' footwear options. Girls can even wear some of them when going out on holidays or casual outings. Besides, they will go well with every attire. What's more is it is very easy to do their upkeep, as all one needs is a clean cloth to wipe off the dust. Scroll through our picks below to take a closer look at them.
1. Skora Fashion Slider
This pair of slides for girls come in grey colour. It features myriad colourful butterflies on the strap of it. With a medium shoe wdith, it is absolutely comfortable to walk in this pair. Girls can wear the slides all year round, looking all stylish and pretty. Besides, the upkeep of this pair is also super easy, as all one needs is a cleap cloth to wipe off the dust.
2. United Colors of Benetton Flip-Flops
A lovely pair of flip flops, this one's sole is made from ethylene vinyl acetate material. It has a slip on closure type and a medium shoe width. An attractive and colourful pair, this one has a playful and beach vibe to it. It ranks high on comfort factor and comes with a round toe. Girls will love walking in them
3. Bahamas Unisex Slippers
This pair of slippers is unisex. Both the sole and outer material is made of rubber. It sports a fun and eye-catching design over it. Available in a vibrant green colour, it will make for a lovely addition to one's collection. Comfortable and easy to wear, this one will also last for many years, making it a durable footwear option.
4. Bold N Elegant Sandal
Attractive, fancy, stylish - these are the words that pop to one's head on looking at this pair of slippers. It comes with LED light sleepers and is available in three colour options. Its sole is made from polyvinyl chloride material and is a very durable one. Walking in them will fill girls with delight and their expression on seeing the lights get switch on will be a worthwhile one.
5. XOD Slippers
This pair of slippers for girls is a lovely option. Its sole is made of good quality ethylene vinyl acetate material and it comes with a slip-on closure. With a medium shoe width, it is absolutely comfortable to walk in them. Besides, it is available in many colour and design options and each one of them looks attractive and stylish.
|Slippers
|Price
|Skora Fashion Slider
|₹699.00
|United Colors of Benetton Flip-Flops
|₹301.00 - ₹664.00
|BAHAMAS Unisex Slippers
|₹114.50
|Bold N Elegant Sandal
|₹499.00
|XOD Slippers
|₹225.00 - ₹800.00
