Story Saved
New Delhi 35oCC
Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
New Delhi 35oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Slippers for girls: Opt for ones that look fancy and cute

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Riya Gupta
  • Published on Jul 06, 2022 12:32 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

An everyday go-to wear, slippers for girls should be comfortable to walk in and look cute.

product info
Cute pair of slippers will delight girls to no end.

A footwear staple, girls need a good and comfortable pair of slippers to walk comfortable all day long. Besides, since girls are always attracted towards fancy and cute things, it will be lovely to introduce stylish pairs of slippers or flip flops to their collection. There are many options available in slippers for girls category. From cartoon prints to ones that come with LED lights, we have curated a list of our favourites below that will worth glancing over.

All the listed slippers are comfortable and will make for great additions to girls' footwear options. Girls can even wear some of them when going out on holidays or casual outings. Besides, they will go well with every attire. What's more is it is very easy to do their upkeep, as all one needs is a clean cloth to wipe off the dust. Scroll through our picks below to take a closer look at them.

1. Skora Fashion Slider

This pair of slides for girls come in grey colour. It features myriad colourful butterflies on the strap of it. With a medium shoe wdith, it is absolutely comfortable to walk in this pair. Girls can wear the slides all year round, looking all stylish and pretty. Besides, the upkeep of this pair is also super easy, as all one needs is a cleap cloth to wipe off the dust.

cellpic
SKORA Sliders Women Super Soft Slippers Grey
53% off
699 1,499
Buy now

2. United Colors of Benetton Flip-Flops

A lovely pair of flip flops, this one's sole is made from ethylene vinyl acetate material. It has a slip on closure type and a medium shoe width. An attractive and colourful pair, this one has a playful and beach vibe to it. It ranks high on comfort factor and comes with a round toe. Girls will love walking in them

cellpic
United Colors of Benetton Girl's 19a8cffpg499i Pink Flip-Flops-11 Kids UK (21A8CFFPG488I)
30% off
488 699
Buy now

3. Bahamas Unisex Slippers

This pair of slippers is unisex. Both the sole and outer material is made of rubber. It sports a fun and eye-catching design over it. Available in a vibrant green colour, it will make for a lovely addition to one's collection. Comfortable and easy to wear, this one will also last for many years, making it a durable footwear option.

cellpic
BAHAMAS Unisex-Child Green Red Slippers-13 Kids UK (BHK008C_GRRD0013)
114
Buy now

4. Bold N Elegant Sandal

Attractive, fancy, stylish - these are the words that pop to one's head on looking at this pair of slippers. It comes with LED light sleepers and is available in three colour options. Its sole is made from polyvinyl chloride material and is a very durable one. Walking in them will fill girls with delight and their expression on seeing the lights get switch on will be a worthwhile one.

cellpic
Bold N Elegant Duck Kitty LED Light up Cartoon Flip Flop Sleeper Sandal for Toddler Little Girl Kids (Yellow-Duck, numeric_10)
50% off
499 999
Buy now

5. XOD Slippers

This pair of slippers for girls is a lovely option. Its sole is made of good quality ethylene vinyl acetate material and it comes with a slip-on closure. With a medium shoe width, it is absolutely comfortable to walk in them. Besides, it is available in many colour and design options and each one of them looks attractive and stylish.

cellpic
XOD Slippers for Kids Eva Slippers Flip Flop for Boys & Girls - PINK/WHITE
44% off
225 399
Buy now

Price of slippers for girls at a glance:

SlippersPrice
 Skora Fashion Slider   699.00
 United Colors of Benetton Flip-Flops     301.00 -  664.00
 BAHAMAS Unisex Slippers  114.50
 Bold N Elegant Sandal  499.00
 XOD Slippers  225.00 -  800.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Amla for hair: Indian gooseberry strengthens hair follicles and imparts lustre
Hair bands for women: A chic fashion accessory that is essential too
The top 10 best gaming laptops under 50000
Ubuntu laptops: Here are the top 10 picks
Gym wear for men: Track pants to shoes, go for the essentials     
fashion FOR LESS