Slippers for men: This monsoon essential should be comfortable and skid-free 

Men may not be as particular as women when it comes to fashion accessories but when it comes to essentials like footwear, which can also double up as a fashion accessory, there is just no limit to their desire. With shoes - more-the-merrier adage - seems apt. If one were to go by the kind of footwear that is advertised targeting men, we are likely to see sneakers and leather shoes dominate the scene. Truth is a humble pair of slippers is just as essential for men, as say, a pair of track bottom!
When it comes to casual wear in shoes, nothing can beat the comfort and convenience of a pair of good slippers. Gone are the days when slippers were identified only with Bata bathroom slippers. Today, they are available in the plethora of designs and material and are the go-to footwear for casual outings. So, whether you are headed for the market, want to step out of your house for a smoke, visit your neighbour's home, a good pair of slippers work rather well. Besides, in a mostly hot and humid country, slippers are a good option as their design allows air circulation. That translates to sweat-free feet. Besides, in the four monsoon months, navigating our way through puddles of water, mud and slush is always easy in this ubiquitous footwear. These are also super easy to maintain - usually all one needs to do is just wash and wear them.
Now, if you are looking for options, then Amazon is just the right place to do so. We have curated a list which you should check out.
Neeman's Eco Flip Flops for Men
This footwear comes in the classic slipper design that generations of Indians are used too. It has a comfortable and easy to slip-into shape. You can use them as indoor as well as outdoor slippers. What's more is that it is available in a range of attractive colours such as deep red, blue, black, purple, Coral Maroon, Soil Brown among others. It has rubber sole and comes with a slip-on closure. This is an eco-friendly pair of slippers, made with natural rubber, recycled compounds and natural oils.
Yoho Men Doctor Ortho Slippers
This pair of slippers will feel soft and comfortable on the foot, the makers claim. They are stylish flip flop slippers for men and are available in exciting colours such as red, black, sea green, tan, blue, Mango Yellow to name a few. This pair comes with slip-on closure and has a medium shoe-width. It is particular good as the footbed comes with extra soft cushioning of an orthopedic mattress using FootPharma technology.
Sparx Men's Flip-Flops and House Slippers
This pair of slippers has a lightweight and comfortable flip-flop design, which makes it a natural casual footwear. It comes with a rubber sole, has a slip-on closure and a medium shoe width. Its heel height is 1 cm. This pair of men's flip flop nine different colours including Navy Grey, Navy Blue, black among others.
Flite Men's Flip Flops Thong Slippers
This pair is an example of another popular slipper design. While this is also a slip-on closure type of a footwear, it is different from the Bata-style ones we are used to. This is made in the thong style (a thong here implies to the broad a strap across the top or around the sides of the foot). It has a sole made of ethylene vinyl acetate.
Adidas Mens Adirio Attack 2 M Slipper
This pair of slippers from Adidas looks rather comfortable to wear. This pair has a sole made of ethylene vinyl acetate. It comes with a slip-on closure and a medium shoe width. This slipper's upper material is PU and textile and hence it is bound to feel very comfortable. Go for them as your everyday wear or as your home slippers.
|Product
|Price
|Neeman's Eco Flip Flops for Men
|₹699.00
|Yoho Men Doctor Ortho Slippers
|₹699.00
|Sparx Men's Flip-Flops and House Slippers
|₹339.00
|Flite Men's Flip Flops Thong Slippers
|₹284.50
|Adidas Mens Adirio Attack 2 M Slipper
|₹799.00
