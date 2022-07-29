Slippers for men: This monsoon essential should be comfortable and skid-free 

Men may not be as particular as women when it comes to fashion accessories but when it comes to essentials like footwear, which can also double up as a fashion accessory, there is just no limit to their desire. With shoes - more-the-merrier adage - seems apt. If one were to go by the kind of footwear that is advertised targeting men, we are likely to see sneakers and leather shoes dominate the scene. Truth is a humble pair of slippers is just as essential for men, as say, a pair of track bottom!

When it comes to casual wear in shoes, nothing can beat the comfort and convenience of a pair of good slippers. Gone are the days when slippers were identified only with Bata bathroom slippers. Today, they are available in the plethora of designs and material and are the go-to footwear for casual outings. So, whether you are headed for the market, want to step out of your house for a smoke, visit your neighbour's home, a good pair of slippers work rather well. Besides, in a mostly hot and humid country, slippers are a good option as their design allows air circulation. That translates to sweat-free feet. Besides, in the four monsoon months, navigating our way through puddles of water, mud and slush is always easy in this ubiquitous footwear. These are also super easy to maintain - usually all one needs to do is just wash and wear them.

Now, if you are looking for options, then Amazon is just the right place to do so. We have curated a list which you should check out.

Neeman's Eco Flip Flops for Men

This footwear comes in the classic slipper design that generations of Indians are used too. It has a comfortable and easy to slip-into shape. You can use them as indoor as well as outdoor slippers. What's more is that it is available in a range of attractive colours such as deep red, blue, black, purple, Coral Maroon, Soil Brown among others. It has rubber sole and comes with a slip-on closure. This is an eco-friendly pair of slippers, made with natural rubber, recycled compounds and natural oils.