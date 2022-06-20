Sign out
Slippers under 500 rank high on comfort and style

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jun 20, 2022 18:47 IST

Slippers are a comfort wear. For daily wear, you should look for something that is durable. Read on to see our options.

Your everyday, go-to slippers should be comfortable to wear and stylish too.

Slippers are an everyday comfort wear. If one were to have one's way, then they would probably wear a humble pair of slippers to every place - be it some party or a family function. When looking for a pair of slippers, most of us look for the comfort factor. However, it is always a good idea to invest in a pair of slippers that look stylish as well so that one can wear them when heading out to run errands or casual outings. Durability is another key aspect that one should look for in a pair of slippers. Besides, we all can agree that just a pair of slippers is never enough. It is always a cool idea to have a variety of them in different colours and styles.

To make search easy for you, we navigated through a list of options online to round up the best ones. Below you will find our curated list of slippers that rank high on comfort, durability and style factors. And what's more is they all come under the price tag of 500. Scroll down to take a look at options.

Drunken Slipper
This pair of slippers has a sole made of ethylene vinyl acetate. It has a slip-on closure and a medium shoe width. A comfortable and durable pair of slippers, its sole is designed to absorb shocks resulting from walking on hard surfaces. This is a lightweight pair and one that is perfect for all seasons. Easy to wear and stylish-looking, it will make for a lively addition to your collection.

DRUNKEN Slipper For Women's Flip Flops Massage Fashion Slides Open Toe Non Slip Green- 3-4 UK
50% off
399 799
Doctor House Slipper
Simple and elegant, this pair of slippers has a durable and anti-skid sole. It is supremely easy to wear these slippers and provides long-lasting comfort. The rubber grip ensures you don't tumble. It is recommended by doctors for people who have cracked heals or have a problem in knees. For optimum comfort, opt for this pair. It is also available in three colours.

DOCTOR EXTRA SOFT House Slipper for Women's Ortho Care |Orthopaedic | Diabetic | Acupressure | Comfortable | MCR | Flip-Flop Ladies and Girl’s Home Slides for Daily Use D-20
62% off
375 999
United Colors of Benetton Flip-Flops
This pair of slippers from United Colors of Benetton is perfect for casual and daily wear. It is made from ethylene vinyl acetate material that is both durable and comfortable to wear for long durations. It looks stylish and attractive and is also available in different colours. You can wear these slippers when stepping out to run errands or even casual outings.

United Colors of Benetton Men's Core SS 15 Lime and Blue Flip-Flops and House Slippers - 8 UK/India (42 EU) (15P8CFFCR005I)
10% off
449 499
Beonza Flip Flops
This pair of flip flops for women come in a pack of two. It has a sole made of rubber and has a pull-on closure. Its shoe width is medium and is perfect for casual wear. Easy to wear and comfortable, these slippers' outer material is made of synthetic. It has an open toe and makes for a cool addition to one's footwear collection.

BEONZA Womens Combo Pack of 2 Pairs of White & Black Flip-Flop Slides Slippers- 6 UK
60% off
399 999
Amazon Brand - Symbol Flip Flop
This pair of flip flops from Amazon brand has medium shoe width. A stylish-look pair, it is also an easy-breezy one with a slip-on closure. Designed for women, one would feel maximum degree of comfort walking in these slippers. Available in a pretty pink colour, it will make for a wonderful addition to one's collection. It has a t-strap and can be worn on a daily basis.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Women's Maroon Flip Flop-5 UK
65% off
389 1,099
Price of slippers at a glance:

Slippers Price
Drunken Slipper  349.00
Doctor House Slipper  375.00
United Colors of Benetton Flip-Flops 326.00 -  449.00
Beonza Flip Flops  399.00
Amazon Brand - Symbol Flip Flop 389.00

