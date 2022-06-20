Slippers under 500 rank high on comfort and style

Slippers are an everyday comfort wear. If one were to have one's way, then they would probably wear a humble pair of slippers to every place - be it some party or a family function. When looking for a pair of slippers, most of us look for the comfort factor. However, it is always a good idea to invest in a pair of slippers that look stylish as well so that one can wear them when heading out to run errands or casual outings. Durability is another key aspect that one should look for in a pair of slippers. Besides, we all can agree that just a pair of slippers is never enough. It is always a cool idea to have a variety of them in different colours and styles.

To make search easy for you, we navigated through a list of options online to round up the best ones. Below you will find our curated list of slippers that rank high on comfort, durability and style factors. And what's more is they all come under the price tag of ₹500. Scroll down to take a look at options.



Drunken Slipper

This pair of slippers has a sole made of ethylene vinyl acetate. It has a slip-on closure and a medium shoe width. A comfortable and durable pair of slippers, its sole is designed to absorb shocks resulting from walking on hard surfaces. This is a lightweight pair and one that is perfect for all seasons. Easy to wear and stylish-looking, it will make for a lively addition to your collection.