Slippers under 500 rank high on comfort and style

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Slippers are an everyday comfort wear. If one were to have one's way, then they would probably wear a humble pair of slippers to every place - be it some party or a family function. When looking for a pair of slippers, most of us look for the comfort factor. However, it is always a good idea to invest in a pair of slippers that look stylish as well so that one can wear them when heading out to run errands or casual outings. Durability is another key aspect that one should look for in a pair of slippers. Besides, we all can agree that just a pair of slippers is never enough. It is always a cool idea to have a variety of them in different colours and styles.
To make search easy for you, we navigated through a list of options online to round up the best ones. Below you will find our curated list of slippers that rank high on comfort, durability and style factors. And what's more is they all come under the price tag of ₹500. Scroll down to take a look at options.
Drunken Slipper
This pair of slippers has a sole made of ethylene vinyl acetate. It has a slip-on closure and a medium shoe width. A comfortable and durable pair of slippers, its sole is designed to absorb shocks resulting from walking on hard surfaces. This is a lightweight pair and one that is perfect for all seasons. Easy to wear and stylish-looking, it will make for a lively addition to your collection.
Doctor House Slipper
Simple and elegant, this pair of slippers has a durable and anti-skid sole. It is supremely easy to wear these slippers and provides long-lasting comfort. The rubber grip ensures you don't tumble. It is recommended by doctors for people who have cracked heals or have a problem in knees. For optimum comfort, opt for this pair. It is also available in three colours.
United Colors of Benetton Flip-Flops
This pair of slippers from United Colors of Benetton is perfect for casual and daily wear. It is made from ethylene vinyl acetate material that is both durable and comfortable to wear for long durations. It looks stylish and attractive and is also available in different colours. You can wear these slippers when stepping out to run errands or even casual outings.
Beonza Flip Flops
This pair of flip flops for women come in a pack of two. It has a sole made of rubber and has a pull-on closure. Its shoe width is medium and is perfect for casual wear. Easy to wear and comfortable, these slippers' outer material is made of synthetic. It has an open toe and makes for a cool addition to one's footwear collection.
Amazon Brand - Symbol Flip Flop
This pair of flip flops from Amazon brand has medium shoe width. A stylish-look pair, it is also an easy-breezy one with a slip-on closure. Designed for women, one would feel maximum degree of comfort walking in these slippers. Available in a pretty pink colour, it will make for a wonderful addition to one's collection. It has a t-strap and can be worn on a daily basis.
|Slippers
|Price
|Drunken Slipper
|₹349.00
|Doctor House Slipper
|₹375.00
|United Colors of Benetton Flip-Flops
|₹326.00 - ₹449.00
|Beonza Flip Flops
|₹399.00
|Amazon Brand - Symbol Flip Flop
|₹389.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.