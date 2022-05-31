Smart and casual wear, short kurtas make fine addition to men's wardrobe By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra

Published on May 31, 2022





Short kurta looks smart and chic on men.

You are most likely to see men today in either formal shirts or in casual t-shirts. A kurta is pulled out only on formal occasions. An office Diwali party, a friend's engagement, a Holi Milan in the society or religious ceremony in the family - that is when we think the kurta is a right fit. Sadly, that should not be the case. Kurtas are Indian garments, mostly made from breathable fabric like cotton and hence are conducive for Indian weather. But when it comes to style, when has weather been a reason?

