Tuesday, May 31, 2022
  • Smart and casual wear, short kurtas make fine addition to men's wardrobe 

Smart and casual wear, short kurtas make fine addition to men's wardrobe 

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on May 31, 2022 19:34 IST
Summary:

The traditional long kurta may be too formal, but a short kurta is ideal to ramp up your style. Wear it with a jeans, pants, chinos and rock the look. 

Short kurta looks smart and chic on men. 

You are most likely to see men today in either formal shirts or in casual t-shirts. A kurta is pulled out only on formal occasions. An office Diwali party, a friend's engagement, a Holi Milan in the society or religious ceremony in the family - that is when we think the kurta is a right fit. Sadly, that should not be the case. Kurtas are Indian garments, mostly made from breathable fabric like cotton and hence are conducive for Indian weather. But when it comes to style, when has weather been a reason?

A way out is to opt for short kurtas. A great casual wear option, like the kurti is for women, this garment was adapted from the long kurta for men. Reaching the hip (or may be a little beyond), a short kurta can easily be worn with jeans, chinos, trousers and pants.

If we have convinced you about the need to have these smart essentials in your closet, then we can offer some help. We have shortlisted some options from e-commerce platform Amazon, which you will find very attractive. Take a look.

U-TURN Men's Cotton Regular Short Kurta Shirt

This 100% cotton short kurta, it is smart choice of a garment. – pls reframe With its full sleeves and round neck, it is ideal for casual wear. You can wear it as your Friday office wear, to your child's PTM meeting, to a friend's get together, a family outing and more. It is available in many colours - peach, red, orange, black among others. The sizes start from small and go up to 2XL. It can be machine washed.

U-TURN Men's Cotton Regular Short Kurta Shirt (Orange XL)
70% off
Rs 446 Rs 1,499
Buy now

Majestic Man Cotton Short Kurta for Men

This slim fit short kurta is made from beautifully crafted pure cotton fabric. With its Mandarin collar and long sleeves, it can be an ideal casual wear, regular wear or an evening wear option. It can also be a great gifting idea for men. It is available in eight different colours including Pastel Pink, Milky White, Bright Orange, Hot Pink, Royal Blue to name some of them. Size start from medium and go up to XL. This garment can be machine washed.

Majestic Man Cotton Solid Casual Short Kurta for Men (Large, Pastel Pink)
68% off
Rs 474 Rs 1,499
Buy now

Amazon Brand - Short Men's Printed Kurta

This regular fit short kurta has been made from 100% cotton fabric. With band collar and short button placket, it looks rather smart and contemporary. Though this is a short kurta, it is styled like a Pathani suit. It comes with long sleeves with banded collar. There are three colour combinations available - white-navy, maroon and white-maroon. The sizes start from small and go up to 3XL. This garment can be machine washed.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Cotton (Short) Men's Printed Kurta (SYMETHSKUR-8_White & Navy_Large)
70% off
Rs 649 Rs 2,199
Buy now

ALQIVE Men's Cotton Solid Straight Short Kurta

This slim fit short straight kurta is ideal as casual wear. This straight fit short kurta has been made from 100% cotton. With its Roll-Up sleeves and round/Chinese neck, it looks rather smart. It can even be your evening wear. Apart from white, it is available in many colours - Peacock Blue, black, maroon, peach, red, royal blue, white. The sizes start from small and go to 2XL. This garment can be machine washed.

ALQIVE Men's Cotton Solid Straight Short Kurta (Peacock Blue)
57% off
Rs 475 Rs 1,099
Buy now

Rajubhai Hargovindas Men's Cotton Straight Kurta

This regular fit short kurta is an ideal casual wear - wear it to your school reunion, RWA party, family dinner or when out with wife on a scroll by the sea or park. Made from cotton fabric, this kurta comes in a straight cut and will make you look slim. It is available on Amazon in a set of two. It is available in five other gentle solid colours other than blue - white, cream, green and yellow. It should only be hand washed.

Rajubhai Hargovindas Men's Cotton Regular Kurta (CP-GOL-2PK-BLU-44_Blue_44)
35% off
Rs 980 Rs 1,499
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

